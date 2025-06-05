MEXC IgniteX Partners with Superteam to Launch Revolutionary “IgniteX Solana Talent Lab” at Solana Summit APAC
MEXC IgniteX announced its strategic partnership with Superteam, the premier talent collective driving growth across the Solana ecosystem.
USD1 Price(USD1)
The current price of USD1 (USD1) today is 0.9997 USD with a current market cap of $ 2.18B USD. USD1 to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key USD1 Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 728.28K USD
- USD1 price change within the day is 0.00%
- It has a circulating supply of 2.18B USD
Get real-time price updates of the USD1 to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate USD1 price information.
Track the price changes of USD1 for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|0.00%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0997
|+11.07%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0997
|+11.07%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0997
|+11.07%
Today, USD1 recorded a change of $ 0 (0.00%), reflecting its latest market activity.USD1 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0997 (+11.07%), showing the token's short-term performance.USD1 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, USD1 saw a change of $ +0.0997 (+11.07%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.USD1 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.0997 (+11.07%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of USD1: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.01%
0.00%
-0.06%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
USD1 is a fiat-backed digital asset, designed to maintain a 1:1 equivalence with the U.S. dollar. Launched in April 2025 by World Liberty Financial (WLFI), a financial technology firm headquartered in Miami, Florida, USD1 aims to streamline digital transactions by providing seamless fungibility between fiat currency and digital assets. To ensure transparency and trust, its reserves are held by BitGo, a California-based provider of cryptocurrency custody services. Initially, USD1 is issued on the Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain (BSC) networks, with plans to expand to other blockchains in the future.
USD1 is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your USD1 investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.
Additionally, you can:
- Check USD1 staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about USD1 on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.
Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your USD1 buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.
|1 USD1 to VND
₫26,307.1055
|1 USD1 to AUD
A$1.529541
|1 USD1 to GBP
￡0.729781
|1 USD1 to EUR
€0.869739
|1 USD1 to USD
$0.9997
|1 USD1 to MYR
RM4.218734
|1 USD1 to TRY
₺39.258219
|1 USD1 to JPY
¥143.75686
|1 USD1 to RUB
₽77.216828
|1 USD1 to INR
₹85.824245
|1 USD1 to IDR
Rp16,388.521968
|1 USD1 to KRW
₩1,354.603497
|1 USD1 to PHP
₱55.643302
|1 USD1 to EGP
￡E.49.645102
|1 USD1 to BRL
R$5.578326
|1 USD1 to CAD
C$1.359592
|1 USD1 to BDT
৳122.193331
|1 USD1 to NGN
₦1,566.919783
|1 USD1 to UAH
₴41.427568
|1 USD1 to VES
Bs96.9709
|1 USD1 to PKR
Rs281.995376
|1 USD1 to KZT
₸510.04694
|1 USD1 to THB
฿32.630208
|1 USD1 to TWD
NT$29.931018
|1 USD1 to AED
د.إ3.668899
|1 USD1 to CHF
Fr0.819754
|1 USD1 to HKD
HK$7.837648
|1 USD1 to MAD
.د.م9.147255
|1 USD1 to MXN
$19.144255
For a more in-depth understanding of USD1, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
