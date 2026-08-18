USAT Price Today

The live USAT (USAT) price today is ￡ 0.9996, with a 0.02% change over the past 24 hours. The current USAT to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.9996 per USAT.

USAT currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at ￡ 10.00M, with a circulating supply of 10.00M USAT. During the last 24 hours, USAT traded between ￡ 0.999 (low) and ￡ 0.9997 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, USAT moved +0.01% in the last hour and +0.03% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 53.55K.

USAT (USAT) Market Information

Market Cap ￡ 10.00M￡ 10.00M ￡ 10.00M Volume (24H) ￡ 53.55K￡ 53.55K ￡ 53.55K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 10.00M￡ 10.00M ￡ 10.00M Circulation Supply 10.00M 10.00M 10.00M Total Supply 10,002,050 10,002,050 10,002,050 Public Blockchain ETH

The current Market Cap of USAT is ￡ 10.00M, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 53.55K. The circulating supply of USAT is 10.00M, with a total supply of 10002050. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 10.00M.