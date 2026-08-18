Talus (US) Technical Analysis Today The Talus Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into US's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Talus's analysis below. Sign Up

Talus (US) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.01687 -- -55.25% -63.11% +194.93%

Talus Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Talus across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Neutral Sell 14 Neutral 2 Buy 10 Moving Averages : Sell Sell 11 Neutral 0 Buy 3 Technical Indicators : Buy Sell 3 Neutral 2 Buy 7 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.016822 0.016811 R2 0.016811 0.016804 R1 0.016805 0.0168 PP 0.016794 0.016794 S1 0.016788 0.016787 S2 0.016777 0.016783 S3 0.016771 0.016777

Talus Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.30M $1.53 M $1.83 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.02M 3-Day Active Buys $1.96 M 3-Day Active Sells $1.98 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.04M 7-Day Active Buys $9.36 M 7-Day Active Sells $9.32 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Talus Capital Flow Net Inflow USUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 $0.01 M 0.02 2026-08-17 $0.00 M 0.02 2026-08-16 -$0.04 M 0.02 2026-08-15 $0.00 M 0.02 2026-08-14 -$0.04 M 0.01 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Talus (US) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Talus price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume US / USDT $0.01687 $0.01687 $0.01687 -6.38% 3.70M (USDT) Trade