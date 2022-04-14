UpRock (UPT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into UpRock (UPT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

UpRock (UPT) Information UpRock is the world's best rewards program, where customers earn passive income to fuel the fastest growing mobile-first data network for the AI-driven internet. This network powers our DePIN-as-a-Service platform offering geo-specific real-time data collection, network intelligence and website monitoring, and the essential pre-processing tasks required for AI training. Official Website: https://uprock.com/ Whitepaper: https://docs.uprock.com/ Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/UPTx1d24aBWuRgwxVnFmX4gNraj3QGFzL3QqBgxtWQG Buy UPT Now!

UpRock (UPT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Market Cap: --
Total Supply: --
Circulating Supply: --
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): --
All-Time High: $ 0.28
All-Time Low: --
Current Price: $ 0.00819

UpRock (UPT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of UpRock (UPT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of UPT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many UPT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand UPT's tokenomics, explore UPT token's live price!

UpRock (UPT) Price History Analysing the price history of UPT helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore UPT Price History now!

