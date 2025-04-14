What is UpOnly (UPO)

UpOnly is building the industry’s first play-to-earn data directory. The platform will compile comprehensive data on play-to-earn games and establish itself as the go-to resource for blockchain gamers. The UpOnly data directory will be underpinned by a centralized database architecture and will utilize query solutions such as TheGraph to retrieve real-time data from listed blockchain games.

UpOnly is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your UpOnly investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check UPO staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about UpOnly on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your UpOnly buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

UpOnly Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as UpOnly, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of UPO? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our UpOnly price prediction page.

UpOnly Price History

Tracing UPO's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing UPO's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our UpOnly price history page.

How to buy UpOnly (UPO)

Looking for how to buy UpOnly? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase UpOnly on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

UPO to Local Currencies

1 UPO to VND ₫ 216.41004 1 UPO to AUD A$ 0.0133352 1 UPO to GBP ￡ 0.00633 1 UPO to EUR € 0.0074272 1 UPO to USD $ 0.00844 1 UPO to MYR RM 0.0372204 1 UPO to TRY ₺ 0.3210576 1 UPO to JPY ¥ 1.209452 1 UPO to RUB ₽ 0.69419 1 UPO to INR ₹ 0.7256712 1 UPO to IDR Rp 143.050826 1 UPO to KRW ₩ 12.0056468 1 UPO to PHP ₱ 0.4815864 1 UPO to EGP ￡E. 0.4301868 1 UPO to BRL R$ 0.0492052 1 UPO to CAD C$ 0.0116472 1 UPO to BDT ৳ 1.0253756 1 UPO to NGN ₦ 13.5472972 1 UPO to UAH ₴ 0.3484032 1 UPO to VES Bs 0.59924 1 UPO to PKR Rs 2.36742 1 UPO to KZT ₸ 4.3707384 1 UPO to THB ฿ 0.2832464 1 UPO to TWD NT$ 0.273034 1 UPO to AED د.إ 0.0309748 1 UPO to CHF Fr 0.0068364 1 UPO to HKD HK$ 0.06541 1 UPO to MAD .د.م 0.0781544 1 UPO to MXN $ 0.1689688

UpOnly Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of UpOnly, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About UpOnly What is the price of UpOnly (UPO) today? The live price of UpOnly (UPO) is 0.00844 USD . What is the market cap of UpOnly (UPO)? The current market cap of UpOnly is $ 960.41K USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of UPO by its real-time market price of 0.00844 USD . What is the circulating supply of UpOnly (UPO)? The current circulating supply of UpOnly (UPO) is 113.79M USD . What was the highest price of UpOnly (UPO)? As of 2025-04-14 , the highest price of UpOnly (UPO) is 0.23 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of UpOnly (UPO)? The 24-hour trading volume of UpOnly (UPO) is $ 245.84K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

What is USDT (Tether)? A Complete Guide for Cryptocurrency Beginners For beginners entering crypto space, understanding USDT is crucial as it serves as a safe haven during market volatility and provides a familiar unit of account. This guide will explain everything you need to know about USDT, from its basic concept to its uses, benefits, and how to get started with it.

MEXC Lists WalletConnect (WCT) with Airdrop+ Event Offering 273,000 WCT & 50,000 USDT in Rewards MEXC will list WalletConnect Network (WCT) on April 15, 2025 (UTC), with Airdrop+ rewards totaling 273,000 WCT and 50,000 USDT for users!