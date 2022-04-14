Unchain X (UNX) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Unchain X (UNX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Unchain X (UNX) Information UNCHAIN X is an AMM (Automated Market Maker) protocol based on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) network. Unlike centralized exchanges (CEX), where there is central intervention, DEX (Decentralized Exchange) allows participants to exercise influence on growth through trading, liquidity provision, voting, and other means without central authority. UNCHAIN X aims to be a decentralized future financial platform capable of handling all forms of digital assets, including intellectual property, NFTs, real estate, and physical assets. Official Website: https://unchainx.io/ Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x4f0572ca0bf96f5ae17b7062d97cea3f35bdea6f Buy UNX Now!

Market Cap: --
Total Supply: --
Circulating Supply: --
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): --
All-Time High: $ 0.10687
All-Time Low: --
Current Price: $ 0.01216

Unchain X (UNX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Unchain X (UNX) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of UNX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many UNX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand UNX's tokenomics, explore UNX token's live price!

