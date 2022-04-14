Lunos (UNO) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Lunos (UNO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Lunos (UNO) Information Lunos is the next evolution in decentralized risk protection, bringing automation, transparency, and scalability to on-chain coverage. Built on Uno Re’s foundation, Lunos introduces AVS-powered claim execution and an AVS-governed AI agent framework—a trustless decision-making system designed for broader Web3 applications beyond coverage. By combining AI agents with decentralized claim resolution, Lunos enables instant, dispute-free payouts, reducing fraud and inefficiencies in systems requiring fair validation—bridging off-chain data into Web3. Official Website: https://lunos.xyz/ Whitepaper: https://unore.io/static/docs/unore-wp.pdf Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x474021845c4643113458ea4414bdb7fb74a01a77 Buy UNO Now!

Lunos (UNO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Lunos (UNO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 334.70K $ 334.70K $ 334.70K Total Supply: $ 384.65M $ 384.65M $ 384.65M Circulating Supply: $ 111.57M $ 111.57M $ 111.57M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.15M $ 1.15M $ 1.15M All-Time High: $ 1.09 $ 1.09 $ 1.09 All-Time Low: $ 0.002067445721327751 $ 0.002067445721327751 $ 0.002067445721327751 Current Price: $ 0.003 $ 0.003 $ 0.003 Learn more about Lunos (UNO) price

Lunos (UNO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Lunos (UNO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of UNO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many UNO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand UNO's tokenomics, explore UNO token's live price!

How to Buy UNO Interested in adding Lunos (UNO) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy UNO, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy UNO on MEXC now!

Lunos (UNO) Price History Analysing the price history of UNO helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore UNO Price History now!

UNO Price Prediction Want to know where UNO might be heading? Our UNO price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See UNO token's Price Prediction now!

