What is Units.Network (UNIT0)
UNITS is an ecosystem of interconnected blockchain networks unified by shared economic incentives and a common consensus layer. Built on a beacon chain foundation and supported by a strong miner community, the system is designed with enough flexibility to integrate additional incentives for miners across individual networks. This architecture ensures scalability and robust security for each network within the ecosystem.
Units.Network is available on MEXC






The live price of Units.Network (UNIT0) is 0.2426 USD.
The current market cap of Units.Network is $ 1.24M USD. It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of UNIT0 by its real-time market price of 0.2426 USD.
The current circulating supply of Units.Network (UNIT0) is 5.10M USD.
As of 2025-04-14, the highest price of Units.Network (UNIT0) is 1.617 USD.
The 24-hour trading volume of Units.Network (UNIT0) is $ 28.68K USD. You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.
