Unibot is the Fastest Telegram Trading Bot. Users can experience seamless and lightning-fast trading on the go with Unibot's free-to-use Telegram bot. Official Website: https://unibot.app/ Whitepaper: https://learn.unibot.app/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0xf819d9cb1c2a819fd991781a822de3ca8607c3c9

Market Cap: $ 2.54M
Total Supply: $ 1.00M
Circulating Supply: $ 1.00M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 2.54M
All-Time High: $ 245
All-Time Low: $ 2.019712579714102
Current Price: $ 2.537

UniBot (UNIBOT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of UniBot (UNIBOT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of UNIBOT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many UNIBOT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand UNIBOT's tokenomics, explore UNIBOT token's live price!

