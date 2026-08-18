UNISWAP (UNI) Technical Analysis Today The UNISWAP Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into UNI's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about UNISWAP's analysis below. Sign Up

UNISWAP (UNI) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $3.275 -- -15.71% -6.89% -8.93%

UNISWAP Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of UNISWAP across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Buy Sell 8 Neutral 3 Buy 15 Moving Averages : Strong Buy Sell 0 Neutral 0 Buy 14 Technical Indicators : Strong Sell Sell 8 Neutral 3 Buy 1 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 3.2736 3.2733 R2 3.2733 3.2729 R1 3.2726 3.2727 PP 3.2723 3.2723 S1 3.2716 3.2719 S2 3.2713 3.2717 S3 3.2706 3.2713

UNISWAP Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.26M $13.03 M $13.29 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.61M 3-Day Active Buys $15.19 M 3-Day Active Sells $15.80 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 7-Day Active Buys $49.98 M 7-Day Active Sells $49.98 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. UNISWAP Capital Flow Net Inflow UNIUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 -$0.63 M 3.28 2026-08-17 -$1.31 M 3.31 2026-08-16 $0.34 M 3.31 2026-08-15 $1.80 M 3.26 2026-08-14 $0.36 M 3.24 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.