What is Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. Unifi provides a bridge to connect the existing economy of Ethereum-based DeFi products to growing DeFi markets on other blockchains.

What is the price of Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) today? The live price of Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) is 0.1825 USD . What is the market cap of Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI)? The current market cap of Unifi Protocol DAO is $ 1.74M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of UNFI by its real-time market price of 0.1825 USD . What is the circulating supply of Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI)? The current circulating supply of Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) is 9.55M USD . What was the highest price of Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI)? As of 2025-04-15 , the highest price of Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) is 44.0355 USD .

