AurumX Price Today

The live AurumX (UMX) price today is ￡ 0.08525, with a 0.66% change over the past 24 hours. The current UMX to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.08525 per UMX.

AurumX currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- UMX. During the last 24 hours, UMX traded between ￡ 0.08016 (low) and ￡ 0.09019 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, UMX moved -0.85% in the last hour and -51.49% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 25.12K.

AurumX (UMX) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) ￡ 25.12K￡ 25.12K ￡ 25.12K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 25.58M￡ 25.58M ￡ 25.58M Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 300,000,000 300,000,000 300,000,000 Public Blockchain BSC

The current Market Cap of AurumX is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 25.12K. The circulating supply of UMX is --, with a total supply of 300000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 25.58M.