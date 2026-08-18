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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on UMA, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on UMA, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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UMA (UMA) Technical Analysis Today

UMA (UMA) Technical Analysis Today

The UMA Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into UMA's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about UMA's analysis below.

UMA (UMA) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.3196---5.73%-13.02%-30.63%
Know more about UMA Price

UMA Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of UMA across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Strong Buy
Sell 1
Neutral 6
Buy 19
Moving Averages:Strong BuySell 0Neutral 0Buy 14
Technical Indicators:NeutralSell 1Neutral 6Buy 5
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.3188
0.3188
R2
0.3188
0.3187
R1
0.3187
0.3187
PP
0.3187
0.3187
S1
0.3186
0.3186
S2
0.3186
0.3186
S3
0.3185
0.3186

UMA Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.07M
$8.04 M
$8.11 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.01M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.03 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.02 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.01M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.06 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.05 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

UMA Capital Flow

Net InflowUMAUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18$0.02 M0.32
2026-08-17-$0.01 M0.32
2026-08-16-$0.01 M0.32
2026-08-15-$0.01 M0.33
2026-08-14$0.00 M0.32

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about UMA

Trade UMA (UMA) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live UMA price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
UMA/USDT
$0.3196
$0.3196$0.3196
+0.06%
173.43K (USDT)
UMA/USDC
$0.3189
$0.3189$0.3189
+0.03%
171.57K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

UMA-to-USD Calculator

Amount

UMA
UMA
USD
USD

1 UMA = 0.3196 USD