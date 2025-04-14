What is UMA (UMA)

Universal Market Access (UMA) is a protocol for the development, issuance, and settlement of derivatives for any underlying asset built on the Ethereum blockchain. A user can generate and create smart-contract governed meta-tokens based off of a derivative, and then take a position long or short of that asset without needing to hold the underlying asset.

How to buy UMA (UMA)

UMA to Local Currencies

What is the price of UMA (UMA) today? The live price of UMA (UMA) is 1.074 USD . What is the market cap of UMA (UMA)? The current market cap of UMA is $ 92.66M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of UMA by its real-time market price of 1.074 USD . What is the circulating supply of UMA (UMA)? The current circulating supply of UMA (UMA) is 86.28M USD . What was the highest price of UMA (UMA)? As of 2025-04-14 , the highest price of UMA (UMA) is 43.226 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of UMA (UMA)? The 24-hour trading volume of UMA (UMA) is $ 1.28M USD .

