U-topia is a decentralized media company with financial tools for all ages bridging world-renowned intellectual property into Web3 to supercharge user acquisition across all chains. We reward engagement across media products with our Chain Abstraction wallet, removing the constraints of having specific cryptocurrency in your wallet and making more rewards accessible with our Account Abstraction tools. Any non-native crypto can access rewards at any time.
U Coin (UCOIN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained
Understanding the tokenomics of U Coin (UCOIN) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of UCOIN tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many UCOIN tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
