The live Uber price today is 94.83 USD. Track real-time UBERON to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore UBERON price trend easily at MEXC now.

Uber Logo

Uber Price(UBERON)

1 UBERON to USD Live Price:

$94.83
$94.83$94.83
-1.12%1D
USD
Uber (UBERON) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 20:49:51 (UTC+8)

Uber (UBERON) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 94.68
$ 94.68$ 94.68
24H Low
$ 97.04
$ 97.04$ 97.04
24H High

$ 94.68
$ 94.68$ 94.68

$ 97.04
$ 97.04$ 97.04

$ 104.598200752745
$ 104.598200752745$ 104.598200752745

$ 89.84041087964881
$ 89.84041087964881$ 89.84041087964881

-0.69%

-1.11%

+2.47%

+2.47%

Uber (UBERON) real-time price is $ 94.83. Over the past 24 hours, UBERON traded between a low of $ 94.68 and a high of $ 97.04, showing active market volatility. UBERON's all-time high price is $ 104.598200752745, while its all-time low price is $ 89.84041087964881.

In terms of short-term performance, UBERON has changed by -0.69% over the past hour, -1.11% over 24 hours, and +2.47% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Uber (UBERON) Market Information

No.2214

$ 940.12K
$ 940.12K$ 940.12K

$ 57.18K
$ 57.18K$ 57.18K

$ 940.12K
$ 940.12K$ 940.12K

9.91K
9.91K 9.91K

9,913.74912752
9,913.74912752 9,913.74912752

ETH

The current Market Cap of Uber is $ 940.12K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 57.18K. The circulating supply of UBERON is 9.91K, with a total supply of 9913.74912752. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 940.12K.

Uber (UBERON) Price History USD

Track the price changes of Uber for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -1.0741-1.11%
30 Days$ -4.84-4.86%
60 Days$ +34.83+58.05%
90 Days$ +34.83+58.05%
Uber Price Change Today

Today, UBERON recorded a change of $ -1.0741 (-1.11%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Uber 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -4.84 (-4.86%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Uber 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, UBERON saw a change of $ +34.83 (+58.05%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Uber 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +34.83 (+58.05%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Uber (UBERON)?

Check out the Uber Price History page now.

What is Uber (UBERON)

Ondo is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the transition to an open economy by building the platforms, assets, and infrastructure that bring financial markets onchain.

Uber is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Uber investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check UBERON staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Uber on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Uber buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Uber Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Uber (UBERON) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Uber (UBERON) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Uber.

Check the Uber price prediction now!

Uber (UBERON) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Uber (UBERON) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about UBERON token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Uber (UBERON)

Looking for how to buy Uber? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Uber on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

UBERON to Local Currencies

1 Uber(UBERON) to VND
2,495,451.45
1 Uber(UBERON) to AUD
A$144.1416
1 Uber(UBERON) to GBP
71.1225
1 Uber(UBERON) to EUR
81.5538
1 Uber(UBERON) to USD
$94.83
1 Uber(UBERON) to MYR
RM398.286
1 Uber(UBERON) to TRY
3,980.0151
1 Uber(UBERON) to JPY
¥14,603.82
1 Uber(UBERON) to ARS
ARS$136,249.8474
1 Uber(UBERON) to RUB
7,609.1592
1 Uber(UBERON) to INR
8,409.5244
1 Uber(UBERON) to IDR
Rp1,580,499.3678
1 Uber(UBERON) to PHP
5,589.2802
1 Uber(UBERON) to EGP
￡E.4,475.976
1 Uber(UBERON) to BRL
R$510.1854
1 Uber(UBERON) to CAD
C$131.8137
1 Uber(UBERON) to BDT
11,593.9158
1 Uber(UBERON) to NGN
137,235.1311
1 Uber(UBERON) to COP
$370,429.6875
1 Uber(UBERON) to ZAR
R.1,640.559
1 Uber(UBERON) to UAH
3,981.9117
1 Uber(UBERON) to TZS
T.Sh.233,571.0315
1 Uber(UBERON) to VES
Bs20,767.77
1 Uber(UBERON) to CLP
$89,329.86
1 Uber(UBERON) to PKR
Rs26,840.6832
1 Uber(UBERON) to KZT
50,307.315
1 Uber(UBERON) to THB
฿3,076.2852
1 Uber(UBERON) to TWD
NT$2,913.1776
1 Uber(UBERON) to AED
د.إ348.0261
1 Uber(UBERON) to CHF
Fr75.864
1 Uber(UBERON) to HKD
HK$735.8808
1 Uber(UBERON) to AMD
֏36,304.7172
1 Uber(UBERON) to MAD
.د.م878.1258
1 Uber(UBERON) to MXN
$1,757.1999
1 Uber(UBERON) to SAR
ريال355.6125
1 Uber(UBERON) to ETB
Br14,582.0091
1 Uber(UBERON) to KES
KSh12,252.9843
1 Uber(UBERON) to JOD
د.أ67.23447
1 Uber(UBERON) to PLN
347.0778
1 Uber(UBERON) to RON
лв416.3037
1 Uber(UBERON) to SEK
kr895.1952
1 Uber(UBERON) to BGN
лв159.3144
1 Uber(UBERON) to HUF
Ft31,832.5344
1 Uber(UBERON) to CZK
1,994.2749
1 Uber(UBERON) to KWD
د.ك29.01798
1 Uber(UBERON) to ILS
308.1975
1 Uber(UBERON) to BOB
Bs655.2753
1 Uber(UBERON) to AZN
161.211
1 Uber(UBERON) to TJS
SM872.436
1 Uber(UBERON) to GEL
257.9376
1 Uber(UBERON) to AOA
Kz86,920.2297
1 Uber(UBERON) to BHD
.د.ب35.75091
1 Uber(UBERON) to BMD
$94.83
1 Uber(UBERON) to DKK
kr610.7052
1 Uber(UBERON) to HNL
L2,494.029
1 Uber(UBERON) to MUR
4,321.4031
1 Uber(UBERON) to NAD
$1,640.559
1 Uber(UBERON) to NOK
kr954.9381
1 Uber(UBERON) to NZD
$165.0042
1 Uber(UBERON) to PAB
B/.94.83
1 Uber(UBERON) to PGK
K399.2343
1 Uber(UBERON) to QAR
ر.ق345.1812
1 Uber(UBERON) to RSD
дин.9,588.2613
1 Uber(UBERON) to UZS
soʻm1,142,529.8577
1 Uber(UBERON) to ALL
L7,930.6329
1 Uber(UBERON) to ANG
ƒ169.7457
1 Uber(UBERON) to AWG
ƒ169.7457
1 Uber(UBERON) to BBD
$189.66
1 Uber(UBERON) to BAM
KM159.3144
1 Uber(UBERON) to BIF
Fr279,653.67
1 Uber(UBERON) to BND
$122.3307
1 Uber(UBERON) to BSD
$94.83
1 Uber(UBERON) to JMD
$15,162.3687
1 Uber(UBERON) to KHR
380,842.9698
1 Uber(UBERON) to KMF
Fr40,113.09
1 Uber(UBERON) to LAK
2,061,521.6979
1 Uber(UBERON) to LKR
රු28,867.2003
1 Uber(UBERON) to MDL
L1,610.2134
1 Uber(UBERON) to MGA
Ar425,246.169
1 Uber(UBERON) to MOP
P758.64
1 Uber(UBERON) to MVR
1,450.899
1 Uber(UBERON) to MWK
MK164,635.3113
1 Uber(UBERON) to MZN
MT6,060.5853
1 Uber(UBERON) to NPR
रु13,452.5838
1 Uber(UBERON) to PYG
672,534.36
1 Uber(UBERON) to RWF
Fr137,787.99
1 Uber(UBERON) to SBD
$780.4509
1 Uber(UBERON) to SCR
1,315.2921
1 Uber(UBERON) to SRD
$3,664.2312
1 Uber(UBERON) to SVC
$829.7625
1 Uber(UBERON) to SZL
L1,640.559
1 Uber(UBERON) to TMT
m332.8533
1 Uber(UBERON) to TND
د.ت278.98986
1 Uber(UBERON) to TTD
$641.9991
1 Uber(UBERON) to UGX
Sh330,387.72
1 Uber(UBERON) to XAF
Fr53,673.78
1 Uber(UBERON) to XCD
$256.041
1 Uber(UBERON) to XOF
Fr53,673.78
1 Uber(UBERON) to XPF
Fr9,767.49
1 Uber(UBERON) to BWP
P1,270.722
1 Uber(UBERON) to BZD
$190.6083
1 Uber(UBERON) to CVE
$8,989.884
1 Uber(UBERON) to DJF
Fr16,879.74
1 Uber(UBERON) to DOP
$6,089.0343
1 Uber(UBERON) to DZD
د.ج12,325.0551
1 Uber(UBERON) to FJD
$214.3158
1 Uber(UBERON) to GNF
Fr824,546.85
1 Uber(UBERON) to GTQ
Q726.3978
1 Uber(UBERON) to GYD
$19,850.7639
1 Uber(UBERON) to ISK
kr11,758.92

For a more in-depth understanding of Uber, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official Uber Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Uber

How much is Uber (UBERON) worth today?
The live UBERON price in USD is 94.83 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current UBERON to USD price?
The current price of UBERON to USD is $ 94.83. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Uber?
The market cap for UBERON is $ 940.12K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of UBERON?
The circulating supply of UBERON is 9.91K USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of UBERON?
UBERON achieved an ATH price of 104.598200752745 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of UBERON?
UBERON saw an ATL price of 89.84041087964881 USD.
What is the trading volume of UBERON?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for UBERON is $ 57.18K USD.
Will UBERON go higher this year?
UBERON might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out UBERON price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 20:49:51 (UTC+8)

Uber (UBERON) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-28 21:35:49Industry Updates
Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day
10-28 14:23:33Industry Updates
Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89%
10-27 21:40:25Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week
10-27 16:29:31Industry Updates
ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high
10-26 23:17:37Industry Updates
Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000
10-26 19:10:22Industry Updates
Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

UBERON-to-USD Calculator

Amount

UBERON
UBERON
USD
USD

1 UBERON = 94.83 USD

