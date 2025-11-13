Unibase (UB) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Unibase (UB), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Unibase (UB) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Unibase (UB), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: -- -- -- Total Supply: $ 10.00B $ 10.00B $ 10.00B Circulating Supply: -- -- -- FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 439.70M $ 439.70M $ 439.70M All-Time High: $ 0.09368 $ 0.09368 $ 0.09368 All-Time Low: -- -- -- Current Price: $ 0.04397 $ 0.04397 $ 0.04397 Learn more about Unibase (UB) price Buy UB Now!

Unibase (UB) Information Unibase is a high-performance decentralized AI memory layer that empowers AI Agents with long-term memory and cross-platform interoperability — enabling them to remember, collaborate, and evolve autonomously. Unibase is a high-performance decentralized AI memory layer that empowers AI Agents with long-term memory and cross-platform interoperability — enabling them to remember, collaborate, and evolve autonomously. Official Website: https://unibase.com/ Whitepaper: https://openos-labs.gitbook.io/unibase-docs/unibase-whitepaper Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x40b8129B786D766267A7a118cF8C07E31CDB6Fde

Unibase (UB) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Unibase (UB) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of UB tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many UB tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand UB's tokenomics, explore UB token's live price!

How to Buy UB Interested in adding Unibase (UB) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy UB, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy UB on MEXC now! Unibase (UB) Price History Analysing the price history of UB helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore UB Price History now! UB Price Prediction Want to know where UB might be heading? Our UB price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See UB token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!