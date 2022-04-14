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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Unibase, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Unibase, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Unibase (UB) Technical Analysis Today

Unibase (UB) Technical Analysis Today

The Unibase Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into UB's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Unibase's analysis below.

Unibase (UB) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.1162---18.94%+30.47%-3.75%
Know more about Unibase Price

Unibase Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Unibase across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Buy
Sell 7
Neutral 2
Buy 17
Moving Averages:Strong BuySell 0Neutral 0Buy 14
Technical Indicators:SellSell 7Neutral 2Buy 3
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.1162
0.11617
R2
0.11617
0.11614
R1
0.11611
0.11612
PP
0.11608
0.11608
S1
0.11602
0.11605
S2
0.11599
0.11603
S3
0.11593
0.11599

Unibase Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-2.11M
$5.84 M
$7.95 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.02M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.57 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.59 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.01M
7-Day Active Buys
$2.23 M
7-Day Active Sells
$2.24 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Unibase Capital Flow

Net InflowUBUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Unibase

Trade Unibase (UB) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Unibase price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
UB/USDT
$0.1162
$0.1162$0.1162
-0.45%
1.00M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

UB-to-USD Calculator

Amount

UB
UB
USD
USD

1 UB = 0.1162 USD