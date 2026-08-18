UnifAI (UAI) Technical Analysis Today The UnifAI Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into UAI's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about UnifAI's analysis below. Sign Up

UnifAI (UAI) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.2655 -- +0.68% -23.09% +15.73%

UnifAI Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of UnifAI across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Neutral Sell 14 Neutral 2 Buy 10 Moving Averages : Sell Sell 10 Neutral 1 Buy 3 Technical Indicators : Buy Sell 4 Neutral 1 Buy 7 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.2676 0.2674 R2 0.2674 0.2672 R1 0.2672 0.2671 PP 0.267 0.267 S1 0.2668 0.2668 S2 0.2666 0.2667 S3 0.2664 0.2666

UnifAI Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.22M $1.49 M $1.71 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.05M 3-Day Active Buys $0.76 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.81 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.05M 7-Day Active Buys $1.73 M 7-Day Active Sells $1.78 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. UnifAI Capital Flow Net Inflow UAIUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 $0.02 M 0.27 2026-08-17 -$0.02 M 0.26 2026-08-16 $0.05 M 0.26 2026-08-15 $0.01 M 0.25 2026-08-14 -$0.01 M 0.26 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade UnifAI (UAI) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live UnifAI price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume UAI / USDT $0.2655 $0.2655 $0.2655 +1.68% 393.59K (USDT) Trade