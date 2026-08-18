UnifAI Price Today

The live UnifAI (UAI) price today is ￡ 0.2765, with a 6.09% change over the past 24 hours. The current UAI to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.2765 per UAI.

UnifAI currently ranks #288 by market capitalisation at ￡ 66.08M, with a circulating supply of 239.00M UAI. During the last 24 hours, UAI traded between ￡ 0.2546 (low) and ￡ 0.28 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 0.446730634820042999, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.0378258622410426032.

In short-term performance, UAI moved +1.76% in the last hour and +8.68% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 95.61K.

UnifAI (UAI) Market Information

Rank No.288 Market Cap ￡ 66.08M￡ 66.08M ￡ 66.08M Volume (24H) ￡ 95.61K￡ 95.61K ￡ 95.61K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 276.50M￡ 276.50M ￡ 276.50M Circulation Supply 239.00M 239.00M 239.00M Max Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Circulation Rate 23.90% Public Blockchain BSC

The current Market Cap of UnifAI is ￡ 66.08M, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 95.61K. The circulating supply of UAI is 239.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 276.50M.