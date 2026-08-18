UnifAI Price(UAI)
The live UnifAI (UAI) price today is ￡ 0.2765, with a 6.09% change over the past 24 hours. The current UAI to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.2765 per UAI.
UnifAI currently ranks #288 by market capitalisation at ￡ 66.08M, with a circulating supply of 239.00M UAI. During the last 24 hours, UAI traded between ￡ 0.2546 (low) and ￡ 0.28 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 0.446730634820042999, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.0378258622410426032.
In short-term performance, UAI moved +1.76% in the last hour and +8.68% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 95.61K.
No.288
23.90%
BSC
The current Market Cap of UnifAI is ￡ 66.08M, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 95.61K. The circulating supply of UAI is 239.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 276.50M.
+1.76%
+6.09%
+8.68%
+8.68%
Track the price changes of UnifAI for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (GBP)
|Change (%)
|Today
|￡ +0.011591
|+6.09%
|30 Days
|￡ -0.0715
|-20.55%
|60 Days
|￡ -0.0111
|-3.86%
|90 Days
|￡ +0.0435
|+18.66%
Today, UAI recorded a change of ￡ +0.011591 (+6.09%), reflecting its latest market activity.
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ -0.0715 (-20.55%), showing the token's short-term performance.
Expanding the view to 60 days, UAI saw a change of ￡ -0.0111 (-3.86%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ +0.0435 (+18.66%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of UnifAI (UAI)?
Check out the UnifAI Price History page now.
This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate UnifAI recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.
Current overall sentiment in the UAI market: bearish, bullish 45% | bearish 55%;
|Indicator Dimension
|Model Conclusion
|Proportion/Threshold
|Quick Take
|KDJ
|Golden Cross
|K > D
|Short-term momentum warming up, temperature rising.
|EMA Group
|3‑4 Buy
|40‑60% Neutral
|MAs mixed between bullish and bearish, direction unclear.
|StochRSI
|20‑80
|Neutral Zone
|Normal pace, no extreme signals.
|MACD
|Dead Cross
|DIF < DEA
|Bearish momentum emerging.
|BOLL (20,2)
|Lower ≤ Price ≤ Middle
|Between lower and middle band
|Relatively weak, but not extreme.
|RSI (14)
|Neutral
|30‑70
|Within normal range, still has room.
|MA Group
|3‑4 Buy
|40‑60% Neutral
|MAs mixed between bullish and bearish, direction unclear.
|Pivot Point
|Pivot ≤ Price ≤ R1
|Between Pivot‑R1
|Just left central pivot, moderately high position.
UAI_USDT is trading at the 0.2546 level on the 4-hour timeframe. The price is slightly above the central pivot point of 0.2541, with the pivot system indicating that the current price is tightly positioned between S1 and the central pivot. Both long and short positions are currently in a temporary equilibrium within this narrow range. Structurally, no clear trend-breaking signals have emerged, and the price remains confined within its established oscillation channel. The moving average group shows a buy-side arrangement at levels 3–4, while the EMA group also maintains a buy signal at levels 3–4. The MACD indicator is currently in a death cross pattern, and the RSI reading remains in a neutral zone. The fast and slow lines exhibit directional stratification, suggesting some dispersion in short-term momentum. Volatility has neither expanded significantly nor contracted noticeably, leaving the market in an observation phase as it transitions between different momentum states. Near-term support lies at the S1 level of 0.2499, approximately 1.8% below the current price. The reference level for further downside support is the S2 level at 0.2456. On the upside, near-term resistance is found at the R1 level of 0.2584, roughly 1.5% above the current price, while the reference level for higher resistance is the R2 level at 0.2626. Crucially, the key pivot point of 0.2541 serves as an immediate dividing line between bullish and bearish positions.
This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.
In 2040, the price of UnifAI could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.
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UnifAI is an AI-Native Infra for Agentic Finance which powers the next era of autonomous AI agents simplifying DeFi for everyone. Users can automate multiple DeFi strategies such as LPing, Perps/Spots trading, Borrowing/Lending strategies and so much more — no coding needed as ach AI agent enhances on-chain efficiency and decision-making on users behalf. Currently, UnifAI supports Polymarket (Polygon), Meteora (Solana), and Drift strategies. With a recent Hyperliquid backend integration and plans to expand to more EVM networks underway, UnifAI is scaling to more ecosystem. Key Features: Strategy Automation: Create or copy top-performing strategies with one click. UniQ: Your AI DeFi companion for insights, analytics, and strategy discovery.
For a more in-depth understanding of UnifAI, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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|Type
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