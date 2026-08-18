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The live UnifAI price today is 0.2765 GBP.UAI market cap is 66,083,500 GBP. Track real-time UAI to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live UnifAI price today is 0.2765 GBP.UAI market cap is 66,083,500 GBP. Track real-time UAI to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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UnifAI Price(UAI)

1 UAI to GBP Live Price:

￡0.201918
￡0.201918￡0.201918
+6.09%1D
GBP
UnifAI (UAI) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 13:04:54 (UTC+8)

UnifAI Price Today

The live UnifAI (UAI) price today is ￡ 0.2765, with a 6.09% change over the past 24 hours. The current UAI to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.2765 per UAI.

UnifAI currently ranks #288 by market capitalisation at ￡ 66.08M, with a circulating supply of 239.00M UAI. During the last 24 hours, UAI traded between ￡ 0.2546 (low) and ￡ 0.28 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 0.446730634820042999, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.0378258622410426032.

In short-term performance, UAI moved +1.76% in the last hour and +8.68% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 95.61K.

UnifAI (UAI) Market Information

No.288

￡ 66.08M
￡ 66.08M￡ 66.08M

￡ 95.61K
￡ 95.61K￡ 95.61K

￡ 276.50M
￡ 276.50M￡ 276.50M

239.00M
239.00M 239.00M

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

23.90%

BSC

The current Market Cap of UnifAI is ￡ 66.08M, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 95.61K. The circulating supply of UAI is 239.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 276.50M.

UnifAI Price History GBP

24-hour price change range:
￡ 0.2546
￡ 0.2546￡ 0.2546
24H Low
￡ 0.28
￡ 0.28￡ 0.28
24H High

￡ 0.2546
￡ 0.2546￡ 0.2546

￡ 0.28
￡ 0.28￡ 0.28

￡ 0.446730634820042999
￡ 0.446730634820042999￡ 0.446730634820042999

￡ 0.0378258622410426032
￡ 0.0378258622410426032￡ 0.0378258622410426032

+1.76%

+6.09%

+8.68%

+8.68%

UnifAI (UAI) Price History GBP

Track the price changes of UnifAI for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (GBP)Change (%)
Today￡ +0.011591+6.09%
30 Days￡ -0.0715-20.55%
60 Days￡ -0.0111-3.86%
90 Days￡ +0.0435+18.66%
UnifAI Price Change Today

Today, UAI recorded a change of ￡ +0.011591 (+6.09%), reflecting its latest market activity.

UnifAI 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ -0.0715 (-20.55%), showing the token's short-term performance.

UnifAI 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, UAI saw a change of ￡ -0.0111 (-3.86%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

UnifAI 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ +0.0435 (+18.66%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of UnifAI (UAI)?

Check out the UnifAI Price History page now.

Analysis for UnifAI

This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate UnifAI recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.

UnifAI market trend today: bullish or bearish?

Current overall sentiment in the UAI market: bearish, bullish 45% | bearish 55%;

Indicator DimensionModel ConclusionProportion/ThresholdQuick Take
KDJGolden CrossK > DShort-term momentum warming up, temperature rising.
EMA Group3‑4 Buy40‑60% NeutralMAs mixed between bullish and bearish, direction unclear.
StochRSI20‑80Neutral ZoneNormal pace, no extreme signals.
MACDDead CrossDIF < DEABearish momentum emerging.
BOLL (20,2)Lower ≤ Price ≤ MiddleBetween lower and middle bandRelatively weak, but not extreme.
RSI (14)Neutral30‑70Within normal range, still has room.
MA Group3‑4 Buy40‑60% NeutralMAs mixed between bullish and bearish, direction unclear.
Pivot PointPivot ≤ Price ≤ R1Between Pivot‑R1Just left central pivot, moderately high position.

UAI_USDT is trading at the 0.2546 level on the 4-hour timeframe. The price is slightly above the central pivot point of 0.2541, with the pivot system indicating that the current price is tightly positioned between S1 and the central pivot. Both long and short positions are currently in a temporary equilibrium within this narrow range. Structurally, no clear trend-breaking signals have emerged, and the price remains confined within its established oscillation channel. The moving average group shows a buy-side arrangement at levels 3–4, while the EMA group also maintains a buy signal at levels 3–4. The MACD indicator is currently in a death cross pattern, and the RSI reading remains in a neutral zone. The fast and slow lines exhibit directional stratification, suggesting some dispersion in short-term momentum. Volatility has neither expanded significantly nor contracted noticeably, leaving the market in an observation phase as it transitions between different momentum states. Near-term support lies at the S1 level of 0.2499, approximately 1.8% below the current price. The reference level for further downside support is the S2 level at 0.2456. On the upside, near-term resistance is found at the R1 level of 0.2584, roughly 1.5% above the current price, while the reference level for higher resistance is the R2 level at 0.2626. Crucially, the key pivot point of 0.2541 serves as an immediate dividing line between bullish and bearish positions.

This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.

What factors influence UnifAI's prices?

Several key factors influence UnifAI (UAI) token prices:

1. Market sentiment and overall crypto market trends
2. Adoption rate of UnifAI's AI-powered DeFi platform
3. Token utility and staking rewards
4. Partnership announcements and integrations
5. Trading volume and liquidity on exchanges
6. Regulatory developments affecting AI and DeFi sectors
7. Technical developments and platform updates
8. Competition from similar AI-blockchain projects
9. Overall demand for decentralized AI services
10. Macroeconomic factors affecting risk assets

Why do people want to know UnifAI's price today?

People want to know UnifAI (UAI) price today for several key reasons: making informed trading decisions, tracking portfolio performance, timing market entries or exits, assessing investment gains/losses, and staying updated on market volatility. Real-time pricing helps traders capitalize on opportunities.

Price Prediction for UnifAI

UnifAI (UAI) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of UAI in 2030 is ￡ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
UnifAI (UAI) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of UnifAI could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price UnifAI will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for UAI price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking UnifAI Price Prediction.

How to buy & Invest UnifAI in United Kingdom

Ready to get started with UnifAI? Buying UAI is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy UnifAI. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your UnifAI (UAI) Buying journey.

Step 1

Sign Up for an Account and Complete KYC

First, sign up for an account and complete KYC on MEXC. You can do so on MEXC's official website or the MEXC App using your phone number or email address.
Step 2

Add USDT, USDC, or USDE to Your Wallet

USDT, USDC, and USDE facilitate trading on MEXC. You can buy USDT, USDC, and USDE via bank transfer, OTC, or P2P trading.
Step 3

Head to Spot Trading Page

On the MEXC website, click on Spot at the top bar and search for your preferred tokens.
Step 4

Choose Your Tokens

With over -- tokens available, you can easily buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and trending tokens.
Step 5

Complete Your Purchase

Enter the amount of tokens or the equivalent in your local currency. Click Buy, and UnifAI will be instantly credited to your wallet.
How to Buy UnifAI (UAI) Guide

What can you do with UnifAI

Owning UnifAI allows you to open more doors in terms of just buying and holding. You can trade BTC across hundreds of markets, earn passive rewards through flexible staking and savings products, or leverage professional trading tools to grow your assets. Whether you are a beginner or professional, experienced investor, MEXC makes it easy to maximise your crypto potential. Below are the top four ways you can make the most of your Bitcoin tokens

  • Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Trade 2,800+ tokens with ultra-low fees.

    Futures Trading

    Futures Trading

    Trade with up to 500x leverage and deep liquidity.

  • MEXC Launchpool

    MEXC Launchpool

    Stake tokens and earn amazing airdrops.

    MEXC Pre-Market

    MEXC Pre-Market

    Buy and sell new tokens before they are officially listed.

Trading with Extremely Low Fees on MEXC

Buying UnifAI (UAI) on MEXC means more value for your money. As one of the lowest-fee crypto platforms on the market, MEXC helps you reduce costs from your very first trade.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is UnifAI (UAI)

UnifAI is an AI-Native Infra for Agentic Finance which powers the next era of autonomous AI agents simplifying DeFi for everyone. Users can automate multiple DeFi strategies such as LPing, Perps/Spots trading, Borrowing/Lending strategies and so much more — no coding needed as ach AI agent enhances on-chain efficiency and decision-making on users behalf. Currently, UnifAI supports Polymarket (Polygon), Meteora (Solana), and Drift strategies. With a recent Hyperliquid backend integration and plans to expand to more EVM networks underway, UnifAI is scaling to more ecosystem. Key Features: Strategy Automation: Create or copy top-performing strategies with one click. UniQ: Your AI DeFi companion for insights, analytics, and strategy discovery.

UnifAI Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of UnifAI, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official UnifAI Website
Block Explorer

Category :

AI FrameworkAI MemeArtificial Intelligence (AI)

People Also Ask: Other Questions About UnifAI

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 13:04:54 (UTC+8)

UnifAI (UAI) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about UnifAI

UAI USDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on UAI with leverage. Explore UAI USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.

Trade UnifAI (UAI) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live UnifAI price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
UAI/USDT
￡0.201991
￡0.201991￡0.201991
+5.97%
361.54K (USDT)

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

UAI-to-GBP Calculator

Amount

UAI
UAI
GBP
GBP

1 UAI = 0.201845 GBP