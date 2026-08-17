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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on U2U Network, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on U2U Network, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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U2U Network (U2U) Technical Analysis Today

U2U Network (U2U) Technical Analysis Today

The U2U Network Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into U2U's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about U2U Network's analysis below.

U2U Network (U2U) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.0003553--+2.09%+22.09%-36.56%
Know more about U2U Network Price

U2U Network Capital Flow

Net InflowU2UUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-17$0.00 M0.00
2026-08-16$0.00 M0.00
2026-08-15$0.00 M0.00
2026-08-14$0.00 M0.00
2026-08-13$0.00 M0.00

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about U2U Network

Trade U2U Network (U2U) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live U2U Network price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
U2U/USDT
$0.000355
$0.000355$0.000355
+1.57%
179.12M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

U2U-to-USD Calculator

Amount

U2U
U2U
USD
USD

1 U2U = 0.0003553 USD