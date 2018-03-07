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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on TrueUSD, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on TrueUSD, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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TrueUSD (TUSD) Technical Analysis Today

TrueUSD (TUSD) Technical Analysis Today

The TrueUSD Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into TUSD's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about TrueUSD's analysis below.

TrueUSD (TUSD) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.9986--+0.18%+0.14%-0.12%
Know more about TrueUSD Price

TrueUSD Capital Flow

Net InflowTUSDUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18-$0.08 M1.00
2026-08-17-$0.02 M1.00
2026-08-16-$0.02 M1.00
2026-08-15-$0.02 M1.00
2026-08-14-$0.46 M1.00

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

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TUSD USDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on TUSD with leverage. Explore TUSD USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.

Trade TrueUSD (TUSD) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live TrueUSD price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
TUSD/USDT
$0.9986
$0.9986$0.9986
-0.04%
5.59K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

TUSD-to-USD Calculator

Amount

TUSD
TUSD
USD
USD

1 TUSD = 0.9986 USD