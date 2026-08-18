Turtle Price(TURTLE)
The live Turtle (TURTLE) price today is ￡ 0.04183, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current TURTLE to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.04183 per TURTLE.
Turtle currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- TURTLE. During the last 24 hours, TURTLE traded between ￡ 0.04156 (low) and ￡ 0.04313 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.
In short-term performance, TURTLE moved +0.02% in the last hour and -7.85% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 58.37K.
BSC
The current Market Cap of Turtle is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 58.37K. The circulating supply of TURTLE is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 41.83M.
+0.02%
0.00%
-7.85%
-7.85%
Track the price changes of Turtle for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (GBP)
|Change (%)
|Today
|￡ 0
|0.00%
|30 Days
|￡ +0.00839
|+25.08%
|60 Days
|￡ +0.00698
|+20.02%
|90 Days
|￡ -0.00285
|-6.38%
Today, TURTLE recorded a change of ￡ 0 (0.00%), reflecting its latest market activity.
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ +0.00839 (+25.08%), showing the token's short-term performance.
Expanding the view to 60 days, TURTLE saw a change of ￡ +0.00698 (+20.02%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ -0.00285 (-6.38%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Turtle (TURTLE)?
Check out the Turtle Price History page now.
This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate Turtle recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.
Current overall sentiment in the TURTLE market: bullish, bullish 55% | bearish 45%;
|Indicator Dimension
|Model Conclusion
|Proportion/Threshold
|Quick Take
|KDJ
|Golden Cross
|K > D
|Short-term momentum warming up, temperature rising.
|EMA Group
|0 Buy
|0‑20% Sell
|All MAs aligned downwards, short-term significantly below long-term.
|StochRSI
|> 80
|Overbought Zone
|Short-term rising too fast, watch for pullback risk.
|MACD
|Golden Cross
|DIF > DEA
|Bullish momentum emerging.
|BOLL (20,2)
|Middle < Price ≤ Upper
|Between middle and upper band
|Relatively strong, but not extreme.
|RSI (14)
|Neutral
|30‑70
|Within normal range, still has room.
|MA Group
|1‑2 Buy
|20‑40% Sell
|Majority of MAs pointing down, bearish alignment.
|Pivot Point
|S1 ≤ Price < Pivot
|Between S1‑Pivot
|Just left central pivot, moderately low position.
TURTLE_USDT is trading at the 0.04343 price level on the 4-hour timeframe. The price is currently situated between the S1 pivot point of 0.04308 and the central pivot point of 0.04366. In the short-term, the moving average group displays a bullish arrangement, while the long-term EMA group remains above the zero axis. The MACD indicator has formed a golden cross pattern, and the RSI oscillates within a neutral range. Both the KDJ and StochRSI indicators suggest that momentum has not yet exhibited any extreme deviations. The Bollinger Bands are maintaining parallel movement, indicating stable volatility with no significant expansion. On the upside, the immediate resistance lies at the R1 pivot point of 0.04407, approximately 1.4% above the current price. The next key resistance level is the R2 pivot point at 0.04465. On the downside, the nearest support is found at the S1 pivot point of 0.04308, roughly 0.8% below the current price. A critical support level to watch is the S2 pivot point at 0.04267. If the price breaks above the central pivot point of 0.04366, it will likely test the R1 zone; conversely, a break below S1 would prompt traders to seek liquidity near the S2 pivot point. Overall, the current market structure clearly defines the boundaries of the trading range.
This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.
In 2040, the price of Turtle could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.
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Turtle is a Web3 distribution protocol that monetizes user wallet activity—including liquidity deployment, earned yields, swaps via partners, staking, and referral usage—through APIs, enabling distribution partners to generate additional income seamlessly without adding any risk or extra steps for users.
For a more in-depth understanding of Turtle, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|02-11 14:20:00
|Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
|02-10 18:39:21
|On-chain Data
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|02-04 11:04:00
|Industry Updates
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|02-04 00:48:00
|Industry Updates
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|Industry Updates
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|01-28 07:44:00
|Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally
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