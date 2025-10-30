What is Tesla xStock (TSLAX)

Tesla xStock (TSLAx) is a tracker certificate issued as Solana SPL and ERC-20 tokens. TSLAx tracks the price of Tesla, Inc. (the underlying). TSLAx is designed to give eligible cryptocurrency market participants regulatory-compliant access to the stock price of Tesla, Inc., whilst maintaining the benefits of blockchain technology. Tesla xStock (TSLAx) is a tracker certificate issued as Solana SPL and ERC-20 tokens. TSLAx tracks the price of Tesla, Inc. (the underlying). TSLAx is designed to give eligible cryptocurrency market participants regulatory-compliant access to the stock price of Tesla, Inc., whilst maintaining the benefits of blockchain technology.

Tesla xStock (TSLAX) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Tesla xStock (TSLAX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential.

Tesla xStock Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Tesla xStock, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

The live TSLAX price in USD is 455.51 USD. The market cap for TSLAX is $ 42.36M USD. The circulating supply of TSLAX is 93.00K USD. TSLAX achieved an ATH price of 474.6824248978316 USD. TSLAX saw an ATL price of 290.2836164741007 USD. The Live 24‑hour trading volume for TSLAX is $ 60.37K USD.

