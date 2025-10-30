The live Tesla xStock price today is 455.51 USD. Track real-time TSLAX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore TSLAX price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Tesla xStock price today is 455.51 USD. Track real-time TSLAX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore TSLAX price trend easily at MEXC now.

Tesla xStock Price(TSLAX)

1 TSLAX to USD Live Price:

$455.51
$455.51$455.51
-0.53%1D
USD
Tesla xStock (TSLAX) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 20:49:09 (UTC+8)

Tesla xStock (TSLAX) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 453.31
$ 453.31$ 453.31
24H Low
$ 465.59
$ 465.59$ 465.59
24H High

$ 453.31
$ 453.31$ 453.31

$ 465.59
$ 465.59$ 465.59

$ 474.6824248978316
$ 474.6824248978316$ 474.6824248978316

$ 290.2836164741007
$ 290.2836164741007$ 290.2836164741007

-0.79%

-0.53%

+7.70%

+7.70%

Tesla xStock (TSLAX) real-time price is $ 455.51. Over the past 24 hours, TSLAX traded between a low of $ 453.31 and a high of $ 465.59, showing active market volatility. TSLAX's all-time high price is $ 474.6824248978316, while its all-time low price is $ 290.2836164741007.

In terms of short-term performance, TSLAX has changed by -0.79% over the past hour, -0.53% over 24 hours, and +7.70% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Tesla xStock (TSLAX) Market Information

No.567

$ 42.36M
$ 42.36M$ 42.36M

$ 60.37K
$ 60.37K$ 60.37K

$ 42.36M
$ 42.36M$ 42.36M

93.00K
93.00K 93.00K

--
----

92,998.19763567
92,998.19763567 92,998.19763567

SOL

The current Market Cap of Tesla xStock is $ 42.36M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 60.37K. The circulating supply of TSLAX is 93.00K, with a total supply of 92998.19763567. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 42.36M.

Tesla xStock (TSLAX) Price History USD

Track the price changes of Tesla xStock for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -2.4271-0.53%
30 Days$ +13.62+3.08%
60 Days$ +119.11+35.40%
90 Days$ +146.7+47.50%
Tesla xStock Price Change Today

Today, TSLAX recorded a change of $ -2.4271 (-0.53%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Tesla xStock 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +13.62 (+3.08%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Tesla xStock 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, TSLAX saw a change of $ +119.11 (+35.40%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Tesla xStock 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +146.7 (+47.50%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Tesla xStock (TSLAX)?

Check out the Tesla xStock Price History page now.

What is Tesla xStock (TSLAX)

Tesla xStock (TSLAx) is a tracker certificate issued as Solana SPL and ERC-20 tokens. TSLAx tracks the price of Tesla, Inc. (the underlying). TSLAx is designed to give eligible cryptocurrency market participants regulatory-compliant access to the stock price of Tesla, Inc., whilst maintaining the benefits of blockchain technology.

Tesla xStock is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Tesla xStock investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check TSLAX staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Tesla xStock on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Tesla xStock buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Tesla xStock Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Tesla xStock (TSLAX) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Tesla xStock (TSLAX) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Tesla xStock.

Check the Tesla xStock price prediction now!

Tesla xStock (TSLAX) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Tesla xStock (TSLAX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about TSLAX token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Tesla xStock (TSLAX)

Looking for how to buy Tesla xStock? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Tesla xStock on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

TSLAX to Local Currencies

1 Tesla xStock(TSLAX) to VND
11,986,745.65
1 Tesla xStock(TSLAX) to AUD
A$692.3752
1 Tesla xStock(TSLAX) to GBP
341.6325
1 Tesla xStock(TSLAX) to EUR
391.7386
1 Tesla xStock(TSLAX) to USD
$455.51
1 Tesla xStock(TSLAX) to MYR
RM1,913.142
1 Tesla xStock(TSLAX) to TRY
19,117.7547
1 Tesla xStock(TSLAX) to JPY
¥70,148.54
1 Tesla xStock(TSLAX) to ARS
ARS$654,467.6578
1 Tesla xStock(TSLAX) to RUB
36,550.1224
1 Tesla xStock(TSLAX) to INR
40,394.6268
1 Tesla xStock(TSLAX) to IDR
Rp7,591,830.2966
1 Tesla xStock(TSLAX) to PHP
26,847.7594
1 Tesla xStock(TSLAX) to EGP
￡E.21,500.072
1 Tesla xStock(TSLAX) to BRL
R$2,450.6438
1 Tesla xStock(TSLAX) to CAD
C$633.1589
1 Tesla xStock(TSLAX) to BDT
55,690.6526
1 Tesla xStock(TSLAX) to NGN
659,200.4067
1 Tesla xStock(TSLAX) to COP
$1,779,335.9375
1 Tesla xStock(TSLAX) to ZAR
R.7,880.323
1 Tesla xStock(TSLAX) to UAH
19,126.8649
1 Tesla xStock(TSLAX) to TZS
T.Sh.1,121,943.9055
1 Tesla xStock(TSLAX) to VES
Bs99,756.69
1 Tesla xStock(TSLAX) to CLP
$429,090.42
1 Tesla xStock(TSLAX) to PKR
Rs128,927.5504
1 Tesla xStock(TSLAX) to KZT
241,648.055
1 Tesla xStock(TSLAX) to THB
฿14,776.7444
1 Tesla xStock(TSLAX) to TWD
NT$13,993.2672
1 Tesla xStock(TSLAX) to AED
د.إ1,671.7217
1 Tesla xStock(TSLAX) to CHF
Fr364.408
1 Tesla xStock(TSLAX) to HKD
HK$3,534.7576
1 Tesla xStock(TSLAX) to AMD
֏174,387.4484
1 Tesla xStock(TSLAX) to MAD
.د.م4,218.0226
1 Tesla xStock(TSLAX) to MXN
$8,440.6003
1 Tesla xStock(TSLAX) to SAR
ريال1,708.1625
1 Tesla xStock(TSLAX) to ETB
Br70,043.7727
1 Tesla xStock(TSLAX) to KES
KSh58,856.4471
1 Tesla xStock(TSLAX) to JOD
د.أ322.95659
1 Tesla xStock(TSLAX) to PLN
1,667.1666
1 Tesla xStock(TSLAX) to RON
лв1,999.6889
1 Tesla xStock(TSLAX) to SEK
kr4,300.0144
1 Tesla xStock(TSLAX) to BGN
лв765.2568
1 Tesla xStock(TSLAX) to HUF
Ft152,905.5968
1 Tesla xStock(TSLAX) to CZK
9,579.3753
1 Tesla xStock(TSLAX) to KWD
د.ك139.38606
1 Tesla xStock(TSLAX) to ILS
1,480.4075
1 Tesla xStock(TSLAX) to BOB
Bs3,147.5741
1 Tesla xStock(TSLAX) to AZN
774.367
1 Tesla xStock(TSLAX) to TJS
SM4,190.692
1 Tesla xStock(TSLAX) to GEL
1,238.9872
1 Tesla xStock(TSLAX) to AOA
Kz417,515.9109
1 Tesla xStock(TSLAX) to BHD
.د.ب171.72727
1 Tesla xStock(TSLAX) to BMD
$455.51
1 Tesla xStock(TSLAX) to DKK
kr2,933.4844
1 Tesla xStock(TSLAX) to HNL
L11,979.913
1 Tesla xStock(TSLAX) to MUR
20,757.5907
1 Tesla xStock(TSLAX) to NAD
$7,880.323
1 Tesla xStock(TSLAX) to NOK
kr4,586.9857
1 Tesla xStock(TSLAX) to NZD
$792.5874
1 Tesla xStock(TSLAX) to PAB
B/.455.51
1 Tesla xStock(TSLAX) to PGK
K1,917.6971
1 Tesla xStock(TSLAX) to QAR
ر.ق1,658.0564
1 Tesla xStock(TSLAX) to RSD
дин.46,056.6161
1 Tesla xStock(TSLAX) to UZS
soʻm5,488,071.0269
1 Tesla xStock(TSLAX) to ALL
L38,094.3013
1 Tesla xStock(TSLAX) to ANG
ƒ815.3629
1 Tesla xStock(TSLAX) to AWG
ƒ815.3629
1 Tesla xStock(TSLAX) to BBD
$911.02
1 Tesla xStock(TSLAX) to BAM
KM765.2568
1 Tesla xStock(TSLAX) to BIF
Fr1,343,298.99
1 Tesla xStock(TSLAX) to BND
$587.6079
1 Tesla xStock(TSLAX) to BSD
$455.51
1 Tesla xStock(TSLAX) to JMD
$72,831.4939
1 Tesla xStock(TSLAX) to KHR
1,829,355.4906
1 Tesla xStock(TSLAX) to KMF
Fr192,680.73
1 Tesla xStock(TSLAX) to LAK
9,902,391.1063
1 Tesla xStock(TSLAX) to LKR
රු138,661.7991
1 Tesla xStock(TSLAX) to MDL
L7,734.5598
1 Tesla xStock(TSLAX) to MGA
Ar2,042,643.493
1 Tesla xStock(TSLAX) to MOP
P3,644.08
1 Tesla xStock(TSLAX) to MVR
6,969.303
1 Tesla xStock(TSLAX) to MWK
MK790,815.4661
1 Tesla xStock(TSLAX) to MZN
MT29,111.6441
1 Tesla xStock(TSLAX) to NPR
रु64,618.6486
1 Tesla xStock(TSLAX) to PYG
3,230,476.92
1 Tesla xStock(TSLAX) to RWF
Fr661,856.03
1 Tesla xStock(TSLAX) to SBD
$3,748.8473
1 Tesla xStock(TSLAX) to SCR
6,317.9237
1 Tesla xStock(TSLAX) to SRD
$17,600.9064
1 Tesla xStock(TSLAX) to SVC
$3,985.7125
1 Tesla xStock(TSLAX) to SZL
L7,880.323
1 Tesla xStock(TSLAX) to TMT
m1,598.8401
1 Tesla xStock(TSLAX) to TND
د.ت1,340.11042
1 Tesla xStock(TSLAX) to TTD
$3,083.8027
1 Tesla xStock(TSLAX) to UGX
Sh1,586,996.84
1 Tesla xStock(TSLAX) to XAF
Fr257,818.66
1 Tesla xStock(TSLAX) to XCD
$1,229.877
1 Tesla xStock(TSLAX) to XOF
Fr257,818.66
1 Tesla xStock(TSLAX) to XPF
Fr46,917.53
1 Tesla xStock(TSLAX) to BWP
P6,103.834
1 Tesla xStock(TSLAX) to BZD
$915.5751
1 Tesla xStock(TSLAX) to CVE
$43,182.348
1 Tesla xStock(TSLAX) to DJF
Fr81,080.78
1 Tesla xStock(TSLAX) to DOP
$29,248.2971
1 Tesla xStock(TSLAX) to DZD
د.ج59,202.6347
1 Tesla xStock(TSLAX) to FJD
$1,029.4526
1 Tesla xStock(TSLAX) to GNF
Fr3,960,659.45
1 Tesla xStock(TSLAX) to GTQ
Q3,489.2066
1 Tesla xStock(TSLAX) to GYD
$95,351.9083
1 Tesla xStock(TSLAX) to ISK
kr56,483.24

Tesla xStock Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Tesla xStock, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official Tesla xStock Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Tesla xStock

How much is Tesla xStock (TSLAX) worth today?
The live TSLAX price in USD is 455.51 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current TSLAX to USD price?
The current price of TSLAX to USD is $ 455.51. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Tesla xStock?
The market cap for TSLAX is $ 42.36M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of TSLAX?
The circulating supply of TSLAX is 93.00K USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of TSLAX?
TSLAX achieved an ATH price of 474.6824248978316 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of TSLAX?
TSLAX saw an ATL price of 290.2836164741007 USD.
What is the trading volume of TSLAX?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for TSLAX is $ 60.37K USD.
Will TSLAX go higher this year?
TSLAX might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out TSLAX price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 20:49:09 (UTC+8)

Tesla xStock (TSLAX) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-28 21:35:49Industry Updates
Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day
10-28 14:23:33Industry Updates
Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89%
10-27 21:40:25Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week
10-27 16:29:31Industry Updates
ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high
10-26 23:17:37Industry Updates
Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000
10-26 19:10:22Industry Updates
Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

Hot News

TokenInsight: MEXC Ranks Second in Global Spot Trading, Capturing 11% of Market Share in Q3 2025

October 30, 2025

MEXC Maintains Strong Financial Stability with Over 100% Proof of Reserve Across Major Assets

October 29, 2025

MEXC Loans Now Supports BTC as Collateral to Borrow USDT or USDC

October 29, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

