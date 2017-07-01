Tron (TRX) Technical Analysis Today The Tron Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into TRX's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Tron's analysis below. Sign Up

Tron (TRX) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.333 -- -0.99% +1.71% -7.09%

Tron Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Tron across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Buy Sell 5 Neutral 5 Buy 16 Moving Averages : Buy Sell 4 Neutral 0 Buy 10 Technical Indicators : Strong Buy Sell 1 Neutral 5 Buy 6 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.3328 0.33277 R2 0.33277 0.33275 R1 0.33275 0.33274 PP 0.33272 0.33272 S1 0.3327 0.3327 S2 0.33267 0.33269 S3 0.33265 0.33267

Tron Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -9.55M $78.52 M $88.06 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.03M 3-Day Active Buys $3.04 M 3-Day Active Sells $3.07 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.22M 7-Day Active Buys $7.53 M 7-Day Active Sells $7.76 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Tron Capital Flow Net Inflow TRXUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 $5.69 M 0.33 2026-08-17 -$2.28 M 0.33 2026-08-16 $1.06 M 0.33 2026-08-15 -$0.19 M 0.33 2026-08-14 -$3.74 M 0.33 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.