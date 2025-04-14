What is Tron (TRX)

TRON: Decentralize the Web TRON is dedicated to building the infrastructure for a truly decentralized Internet. The TRON Protocol, one of the largest blockchain-based operating systems in the world which offers scalability, high-availability, and high-throughput computing (HTC) support that serves as the foundation for all decentralized applications in the TRON ecosystem. It also provides better compatibility for Ethereum smart contracts through an innovative, pluggable smart contract platform. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. Every month more than 170 million people use BitTorrent Inc. developed products. Its protocols move as much as 40% of the world's Internet traffic on a daily basis. Now TRON is one of the largest blockchain-based operating systems in the world with over 100M users.

Tron Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Tron, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of TRX? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Tron price prediction page.

Tron Price History

Tracing TRX's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing TRX's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Tron price history page.

TRX to Local Currencies

1 TRX to VND ₫ 6,566.6601 1 TRX to AUD A$ 0.404638 1 TRX to GBP ￡ 0.192075 1 TRX to EUR € 0.222807 1 TRX to USD $ 0.2561 1 TRX to MYR RM 1.129401 1 TRX to TRY ₺ 9.744605 1 TRX to JPY ¥ 36.678642 1 TRX to RUB ₽ 21.105201 1 TRX to INR ₹ 22.022039 1 TRX to IDR Rp 4,340.677315 1 TRX to KRW ₩ 363.777245 1 TRX to PHP ₱ 14.600261 1 TRX to EGP ￡E. 13.0611 1 TRX to BRL R$ 1.498185 1 TRX to CAD C$ 0.353418 1 TRX to BDT ৳ 31.113589 1 TRX to NGN ₦ 411.734531 1 TRX to UAH ₴ 10.571808 1 TRX to VES Bs 18.1831 1 TRX to PKR Rs 71.83605 1 TRX to KZT ₸ 132.623946 1 TRX to THB ฿ 8.589594 1 TRX to TWD NT$ 8.300201 1 TRX to AED د.إ 0.939887 1 TRX to CHF Fr 0.207441 1 TRX to HKD HK$ 1.984775 1 TRX to MAD .د.م 2.371486 1 TRX to MXN $ 5.170659

Tron Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Tron, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Tron What is the price of Tron (TRX) today? The live price of Tron (TRX) is 0.2561 USD . What is the market cap of Tron (TRX)? The current market cap of Tron is $ 24.32B USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of TRX by its real-time market price of 0.2561 USD . What is the circulating supply of Tron (TRX)? The current circulating supply of Tron (TRX) is 94.96B USD . What was the highest price of Tron (TRX)? As of 2025-04-14 , the highest price of Tron (TRX) is 0.4498 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Tron (TRX)? The 24-hour trading volume of Tron (TRX) is $ 63.49M USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

