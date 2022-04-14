TRVL (TRVL) Tokenomics Discover key insights into TRVL (TRVL), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

TRVL (TRVL) Information Dtravel is a decentralized platform for members of the home sharing economy that facilitates short-term accommodation discovery, bookings and payments, with up to 50% lower fees than competing platforms. Dtravel is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO): a community-owned and governed ecosystem that operates for the benefit of its community members comprising hosts, guests, contributors and TRVL token holders. Official Website: http://www.dtravel.com/ Whitepaper: https://docs.dtravel.com/ Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x6a8Fd46F88dBD7bdC2D536C604f811C63052ce0F Buy TRVL Now!

TRVL (TRVL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for TRVL (TRVL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 3.24M $ 3.24M $ 3.24M Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 416.65M $ 416.65M $ 416.65M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 7.77M $ 7.77M $ 7.77M All-Time High: $ 1.5681 $ 1.5681 $ 1.5681 All-Time Low: $ 0.005121316692487361 $ 0.005121316692487361 $ 0.005121316692487361 Current Price: $ 0.00777 $ 0.00777 $ 0.00777 Learn more about TRVL (TRVL) price

TRVL (TRVL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of TRVL (TRVL) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of TRVL tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many TRVL tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand TRVL's tokenomics, explore TRVL token's live price!

How to Buy TRVL Interested in adding TRVL (TRVL) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy TRVL, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy TRVL on MEXC now!

TRVL (TRVL) Price History Analysing the price history of TRVL helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore TRVL Price History now!

TRVL Price Prediction Want to know where TRVL might be heading? Our TRVL price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See TRVL token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!