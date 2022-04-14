Truth Network (TRUU) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Truth Network (TRUU), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Truth Network (TRUU) Information $TRUU is the cornerstone of the Truth Network: a pioneering, decentralized network designed to provide fair, transparent, and verifiable outcomes for prediction markets. By enabling up to 50,000 nodes to collaboratively determine market results, $TRUU reduces the risk of collusion and establishes a trusted infrastructure layer underpinning these markets. Its robust token economy aligns incentives across a global community, encouraging honest participation and delivering a secure, equitable framework for resolving disputes. Official Website: https://truth-network.io/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0xDAe0faFD65385E7775Cf75b1398735155EF6aCD2 Buy TRUU Now!

Truth Network (TRUU) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Truth Network (TRUU), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 11.82M $ 11.82M $ 11.82M Total Supply: $ 100.00B $ 100.00B $ 100.00B Circulating Supply: $ 12.15B $ 12.15B $ 12.15B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 97.30M $ 97.30M $ 97.30M All-Time High: $ 0.006063 $ 0.006063 $ 0.006063 All-Time Low: $ 0.000458630071505494 $ 0.000458630071505494 $ 0.000458630071505494 Current Price: $ 0.000973 $ 0.000973 $ 0.000973 Learn more about Truth Network (TRUU) price

Truth Network (TRUU) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Truth Network (TRUU) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of TRUU tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many TRUU tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand TRUU's tokenomics, explore TRUU token's live price!

