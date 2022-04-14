TROLL (TROLLSOL) Technical Analysis Today The TROLL Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into TROLLSOL's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about TROLL's analysis below. Sign Up

TROLL (TROLLSOL) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.041572 -- +10.60% -8.10% -63.37%

TROLL Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of TROLL across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Buy Sell 7 Neutral 5 Buy 14 Moving Averages : Buy Sell 3 Neutral 0 Buy 11 Technical Indicators : Neutral Sell 4 Neutral 5 Buy 3 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.04101 0.041 R2 0.041 0.04098 R1 0.04097 0.04097 PP 0.04096 0.04096 S1 0.04093 0.04094 S2 0.04092 0.04093 S3 0.04089 0.04092

TROLL Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.03M $0.11 M $0.14 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.03 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.04 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 7-Day Active Buys $0.05 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.05 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. TROLL Capital Flow Net Inflow TROLLSOLUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade TROLL (TROLLSOL) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live TROLL price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume TROLLSOL / USDT $0.041572 $0.041572 $0.041572 +1.26% 2.40M (USDT) Trade