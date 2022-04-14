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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on TROLL, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on TROLL, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

More About TROLLSOL

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TROLL (TROLLSOL) Technical Analysis Today

TROLL (TROLLSOL) Technical Analysis Today

The TROLL Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into TROLLSOL's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about TROLL's analysis below.

TROLL (TROLLSOL) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.041572--+10.60%-8.10%-63.37%
Know more about TROLL Price

TROLL Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of TROLL across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Buy
Sell 7
Neutral 5
Buy 14
Moving Averages:BuySell 3Neutral 0Buy 11
Technical Indicators:NeutralSell 4Neutral 5Buy 3
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.04101
0.041
R2
0.041
0.04098
R1
0.04097
0.04097
PP
0.04096
0.04096
S1
0.04093
0.04094
S2
0.04092
0.04093
S3
0.04089
0.04092

TROLL Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.03M
$0.11 M
$0.14 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.03 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.04 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.05 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.05 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

TROLL Capital Flow

Net InflowTROLLSOLUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about TROLL

Trade TROLL (TROLLSOL) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live TROLL price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
TROLLSOL/USDT
$0.041572
$0.041572$0.041572
+1.26%
2.40M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

TROLLSOL-to-USD Calculator

Amount

TROLLSOL
TROLLSOL
USD
USD

1 TROLLSOL = 0.041572 USD