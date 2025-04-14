What is Trakx (TRKX)

Trakx is a regulated platform for crypto-index trading, offering thematic Crypto Tradable Indices (CTIs) and strategies. Trakx aims to provide investors with convenience, diversification, automatic rebalancing and risk management, and compliance in a simple, safe, and compliant manner, making institutional-grade investing strategies available to all.

Trakx Price Prediction

Trakx Price History

How to buy Trakx (TRKX)

TRKX to Local Currencies

Trakx Resource

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Trakx What is the price of Trakx (TRKX) today? The live price of Trakx (TRKX) is 0.000853 USD . What is the market cap of Trakx (TRKX)? The current market cap of Trakx is -- USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of TRKX by its real-time market price of 0.000853 USD . What is the circulating supply of Trakx (TRKX)? The current circulating supply of Trakx (TRKX) is -- USD . What was the highest price of Trakx (TRKX)? As of 2025-04-14 , the highest price of Trakx (TRKX) is 0.067 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Trakx (TRKX)? The 24-hour trading volume of Trakx (TRKX) is $ 127.48K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

