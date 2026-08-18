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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on TRIA, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on TRIA, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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TRIA (TRIA) Technical Analysis Today

TRIA (TRIA) Technical Analysis Today

The TRIA Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into TRIA's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about TRIA's analysis below.

TRIA (TRIA) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.00839--+3.70%-1.65%-81.07%
Know more about TRIA Price

TRIA Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of TRIA across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Buy
Sell 8
Neutral 1
Buy 17
Moving Averages:Strong BuySell 0Neutral 0Buy 14
Technical Indicators:SellSell 8Neutral 1Buy 3
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.008464
0.008462
R2
0.008462
0.00846
R1
0.00846
0.008459
PP
0.008458
0.008458
S1
0.008456
0.008456
S2
0.008454
0.008455
S3
0.008452
0.008454

TRIA Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.10M
$1.05 M
$1.15 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.10 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.10 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.03M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.68 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.65 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

TRIA Capital Flow

Net InflowTRIAUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18$0.00 M0.01
2026-08-17-$0.02 M0.01
2026-08-16$0.00 M0.01
2026-08-15$0.06 M0.01
2026-08-14-$0.04 M0.01

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about TRIA

Trade TRIA (TRIA) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live TRIA price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
TRIA/USDT
$0.00839
$0.00839$0.00839
0.00%
1.31M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

TRIA-to-USD Calculator

Amount

TRIA
TRIA
USD
USD

1 TRIA = 0.00839 USD