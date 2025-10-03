What is Tren Finance (TREN)

Tren Finance is the first fully autonomous AI stablecoin borrowing protocol where 20+ specialized AI agents manage all operations without human intervention, enabling borrowing against LP tokens, money market deposits, and restaked positions to unlock billions in idle liquidity. Tren’s peer-to-agent loan model, Malone, allows users to borrow directly with personalized terms, providing instant loans against any on-chain asset including NFTs, vested tokens, and newly launched assets with personalized terms based on user history. Tren Finance is the first fully autonomous AI stablecoin borrowing protocol where 20+ specialized AI agents manage all operations without human intervention, enabling borrowing against LP tokens, money market deposits, and restaked positions to unlock billions in idle liquidity. Tren’s peer-to-agent loan model, Malone, allows users to borrow directly with personalized terms, providing instant loans against any on-chain asset including NFTs, vested tokens, and newly launched assets with personalized terms based on user history.

Tren Finance (TREN) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Tren Finance (TREN) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about TREN token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Tren Finance (TREN)

Looking for how to buy Tren Finance? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Tren Finance on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

Tren Finance Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Tren Finance, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Tren Finance How much is Tren Finance (TREN) worth today? The live TREN price in USD is 0.00007434 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current TREN to USD price? $ 0.00007434 . Check out The current price of TREN to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Tren Finance? The market cap for TREN is -- USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of TREN? The circulating supply of TREN is -- USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of TREN? TREN achieved an ATH price of -- USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of TREN? TREN saw an ATL price of -- USD . What is the trading volume of TREN? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for TREN is $ 56.96K USD . Will TREN go higher this year? TREN might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out TREN price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

Time (UTC+8) Type Information 10-04 13:39:16 On-chain Data U.S. Ethereum Spot ETF Records Net Inflow of $233.5 Million Yesterday 10-04 11:26:38 Industry Updates USDC Issuance Exceeds 75 Billion, Market Share Reaches 24.9% 10-03 10:20:00 Industry Updates Total crypto market cap returns above $4.2 trillion, with a 24-hour increase of 2.3% 10-03 05:17:00 Industry Updates Bitcoin breaks the $120,000 mark for the first time since mid-August 10-01 14:11:00 Industry Updates Yesterday, U.S. Ethereum spot ETFs saw net inflows of $127.5 million, while Bitcoin spot ETFs recorded net inflows of $430 million 09-30 18:14:00 Industry Updates Current mainstream CEX and DEX funding rates indicate the market is neutral with a slight bearish bias

