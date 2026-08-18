Treehouse (TREE) Technical Analysis Today The Treehouse Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into TREE's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Treehouse's analysis below. Sign Up

Treehouse (TREE) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.03308 -- -6.93% -8.24% -45.80%

Treehouse Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Treehouse across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Strong Buy Sell 2 Neutral 10 Buy 14 Moving Averages : Strong Buy Sell 0 Neutral 1 Buy 13 Technical Indicators : Neutral Sell 2 Neutral 9 Buy 1 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.03303 0.03303 R2 0.03303 0.03302 R1 0.03302 0.03302 PP 0.03302 0.03302 S1 0.03301 0.03301 S2 0.03301 0.03301 S3 0.033 0.03301

Treehouse Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.24M $5.92 M $6.17 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.00 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.00 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 7-Day Active Buys $0.00 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.00 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Treehouse Capital Flow Net Inflow TREEUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 $0.00 M 0.03 2026-08-17 -$0.01 M 0.03 2026-08-16 -$0.17 M 0.03 2026-08-15 $0.46 M 0.03 2026-08-14 -$0.01 M 0.03 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Treehouse (TREE) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Treehouse price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume TREE / USDT $0.03308 $0.03308 $0.03308 -2.96% 1.71M (USDT) Trade