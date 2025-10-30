What is Treehouse (TREE)

The Treehouse Protocol introduces innovative fixed income primitives, starting with Treehouse's first tAsset, tETH, a liquid staking token that empowers its users to participate in the convergence of on-chain Ethereum interest rates while retaining the flexibility to engage in DeFi activities.Treehouse Protocol is also pioneering the Decentralized Offered Rates (DOR) consensus mechanism for decentralized benchmark rate setting, enabling a range of fixed income products into digital assets.

Treehouse (TREE) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Treehouse (TREE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about TREE token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Treehouse How much is Treehouse (TREE) worth today? The live TREE price in USD is 0.1747 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current TREE to USD price? $ 0.1747 . Check out The current price of TREE to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Treehouse? The market cap for TREE is -- USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of TREE? The circulating supply of TREE is -- USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of TREE? TREE achieved an ATH price of -- USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of TREE? TREE saw an ATL price of -- USD . What is the trading volume of TREE? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for TREE is $ 396.71K USD . Will TREE go higher this year? TREE might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out TREE price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

Treehouse (TREE) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8) Type Information 10-28 21:35:49 Industry Updates Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day 10-28 14:23:33 Industry Updates Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89% 10-27 21:40:25 Industry Updates CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week 10-27 16:29:31 Industry Updates ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high 10-26 23:17:37 Industry Updates Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000 10-26 19:10:22 Industry Updates Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

