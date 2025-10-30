The live Treehouse price today is 0.1747 USD. Track real-time TREE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore TREE price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Treehouse price today is 0.1747 USD. Track real-time TREE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore TREE price trend easily at MEXC now.

$0.1748
-3.21%1D
Treehouse (TREE) Live Price Chart
Treehouse (TREE) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.1722
24H Low
$ 0.2214
24H High

$ 0.1722
$ 0.2214
--
--
-3.00%

-3.20%

+8.44%

+8.44%

Treehouse (TREE) real-time price is $ 0.1747. Over the past 24 hours, TREE traded between a low of $ 0.1722 and a high of $ 0.2214, showing active market volatility. TREE's all-time high price is --, while its all-time low price is --.

In terms of short-term performance, TREE has changed by -3.00% over the past hour, -3.20% over 24 hours, and +8.44% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Treehouse (TREE) Market Information

--
$ 396.71K
$ 174.70M
--
1,000,000,000
ETH

The current Market Cap of Treehouse is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 396.71K. The circulating supply of TREE is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 174.70M.

Treehouse (TREE) Price History USD

Track the price changes of Treehouse for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.005797-3.20%
30 Days$ -0.0788-31.09%
60 Days$ -0.163-48.27%
90 Days$ -0.3591-67.28%
Treehouse Price Change Today

Today, TREE recorded a change of $ -0.005797 (-3.20%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Treehouse 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.0788 (-31.09%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Treehouse 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, TREE saw a change of $ -0.163 (-48.27%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Treehouse 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.3591 (-67.28%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Treehouse (TREE)?

Check out the Treehouse Price History page now.

What is Treehouse (TREE)

The Treehouse Protocol introduces innovative fixed income primitives, starting with Treehouse’s first tAsset, tETH, a liquid staking token that empowers its users to participate in the convergence of on-chain Ethereum interest rates while retaining the flexibility to engage in DeFi activities.Treehouse Protocol is also pioneering the Decentralized Offered Rates (DOR) consensus mechanism for decentralized benchmark rate setting, enabling a range of fixed income products into digital assets.

Treehouse is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Treehouse investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check TREE staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Treehouse on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Treehouse buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Treehouse Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Treehouse (TREE) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Treehouse (TREE) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Treehouse.

Check the Treehouse price prediction now!

Treehouse (TREE) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Treehouse (TREE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about TREE token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Treehouse (TREE)

Looking for how to buy Treehouse? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Treehouse on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

TREE to Local Currencies

1 Treehouse(TREE) to VND
4,597.2305
1 Treehouse(TREE) to AUD
A$0.265544
1 Treehouse(TREE) to GBP
0.131025
1 Treehouse(TREE) to EUR
0.150242
1 Treehouse(TREE) to USD
$0.1747
1 Treehouse(TREE) to MYR
RM0.73374
1 Treehouse(TREE) to TRY
7.332159
1 Treehouse(TREE) to JPY
¥26.9038
1 Treehouse(TREE) to ARS
ARS$251.005466
1 Treehouse(TREE) to RUB
14.017928
1 Treehouse(TREE) to INR
15.492396
1 Treehouse(TREE) to IDR
Rp2,911.665502
1 Treehouse(TREE) to PHP
10.296818
1 Treehouse(TREE) to EGP
￡E.8.24584
1 Treehouse(TREE) to BRL
R$0.939886
1 Treehouse(TREE) to CAD
C$0.242833
1 Treehouse(TREE) to BDT
21.358822
1 Treehouse(TREE) to NGN
252.820599
1 Treehouse(TREE) to COP
$682.421875
1 Treehouse(TREE) to ZAR
R.3.02231
1 Treehouse(TREE) to UAH
7.335653
1 Treehouse(TREE) to TZS
T.Sh.430.294835
1 Treehouse(TREE) to VES
Bs38.2593
1 Treehouse(TREE) to CLP
$164.5674
1 Treehouse(TREE) to PKR
Rs49.447088
1 Treehouse(TREE) to KZT
92.67835
1 Treehouse(TREE) to THB
฿5.667268
1 Treehouse(TREE) to TWD
NT$5.366784
1 Treehouse(TREE) to AED
د.إ0.641149
1 Treehouse(TREE) to CHF
Fr0.13976
1 Treehouse(TREE) to HKD
HK$1.355672
1 Treehouse(TREE) to AMD
֏66.882148
1 Treehouse(TREE) to MAD
.د.م1.617722
1 Treehouse(TREE) to MXN
$3.237191
1 Treehouse(TREE) to SAR
ريال0.655125
1 Treehouse(TREE) to ETB
Br26.863619
1 Treehouse(TREE) to KES
KSh22.572987
1 Treehouse(TREE) to JOD
د.أ0.1238623
1 Treehouse(TREE) to PLN
0.639402
1 Treehouse(TREE) to RON
лв0.766933
1 Treehouse(TREE) to SEK
kr1.649168
1 Treehouse(TREE) to BGN
лв0.293496
1 Treehouse(TREE) to HUF
Ft58.643296
1 Treehouse(TREE) to CZK
3.673941
1 Treehouse(TREE) to KWD
د.ك0.0534582
1 Treehouse(TREE) to ILS
0.567775
1 Treehouse(TREE) to BOB
Bs1.207177
1 Treehouse(TREE) to AZN
0.29699
1 Treehouse(TREE) to TJS
SM1.60724
1 Treehouse(TREE) to GEL
0.475184
1 Treehouse(TREE) to AOA
Kz160.128273
1 Treehouse(TREE) to BHD
.د.ب0.0658619
1 Treehouse(TREE) to BMD
$0.1747
1 Treehouse(TREE) to DKK
kr1.125068
1 Treehouse(TREE) to HNL
L4.59461
1 Treehouse(TREE) to MUR
7.961079
1 Treehouse(TREE) to NAD
$3.02231
1 Treehouse(TREE) to NOK
kr1.759229
1 Treehouse(TREE) to NZD
$0.303978
1 Treehouse(TREE) to PAB
B/.0.1747
1 Treehouse(TREE) to PGK
K0.735487
1 Treehouse(TREE) to QAR
ر.ق0.635908
1 Treehouse(TREE) to RSD
дин.17.663917
1 Treehouse(TREE) to UZS
soʻm2,104.818793
1 Treehouse(TREE) to ALL
L14.610161
1 Treehouse(TREE) to ANG
ƒ0.312713
1 Treehouse(TREE) to AWG
ƒ0.312713
1 Treehouse(TREE) to BBD
$0.3494
1 Treehouse(TREE) to BAM
KM0.293496
1 Treehouse(TREE) to BIF
Fr515.1903
1 Treehouse(TREE) to BND
$0.225363
1 Treehouse(TREE) to BSD
$0.1747
1 Treehouse(TREE) to JMD
$27.932783
1 Treehouse(TREE) to KHR
701.605682
1 Treehouse(TREE) to KMF
Fr73.8981
1 Treehouse(TREE) to LAK
3,797.826011
1 Treehouse(TREE) to LKR
රු53.180427
1 Treehouse(TREE) to MDL
L2.966406
1 Treehouse(TREE) to MGA
Ar783.40721
1 Treehouse(TREE) to MOP
P1.3976
1 Treehouse(TREE) to MVR
2.67291
1 Treehouse(TREE) to MWK
MK303.298417
1 Treehouse(TREE) to MZN
MT11.165077
1 Treehouse(TREE) to NPR
रु24.782942
1 Treehouse(TREE) to PYG
1,238.9724
1 Treehouse(TREE) to RWF
Fr253.8391
1 Treehouse(TREE) to SBD
$1.437781
1 Treehouse(TREE) to SCR
2.423089
1 Treehouse(TREE) to SRD
$6.750408
1 Treehouse(TREE) to SVC
$1.528625
1 Treehouse(TREE) to SZL
L3.02231
1 Treehouse(TREE) to TMT
m0.613197
1 Treehouse(TREE) to TND
د.ت0.5139674
1 Treehouse(TREE) to TTD
$1.182719
1 Treehouse(TREE) to UGX
Sh608.6548
1 Treehouse(TREE) to XAF
Fr98.8802
1 Treehouse(TREE) to XCD
$0.47169
1 Treehouse(TREE) to XOF
Fr98.8802
1 Treehouse(TREE) to XPF
Fr17.9941
1 Treehouse(TREE) to BWP
P2.34098
1 Treehouse(TREE) to BZD
$0.351147
1 Treehouse(TREE) to CVE
$16.56156
1 Treehouse(TREE) to DJF
Fr31.0966
1 Treehouse(TREE) to DOP
$11.217487
1 Treehouse(TREE) to DZD
د.ج22.705759
1 Treehouse(TREE) to FJD
$0.394822
1 Treehouse(TREE) to GNF
Fr1,519.0165
1 Treehouse(TREE) to GTQ
Q1.338202
1 Treehouse(TREE) to GYD
$36.569951
1 Treehouse(TREE) to ISK
kr21.6628

For a more in-depth understanding of Treehouse, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Treehouse Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Treehouse

How much is Treehouse (TREE) worth today?
The live TREE price in USD is 0.1747 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current TREE to USD price?
The current price of TREE to USD is $ 0.1747. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Treehouse?
The market cap for TREE is -- USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of TREE?
The circulating supply of TREE is -- USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of TREE?
TREE achieved an ATH price of -- USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of TREE?
TREE saw an ATL price of -- USD.
What is the trading volume of TREE?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for TREE is $ 396.71K USD.
Will TREE go higher this year?
TREE might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out TREE price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

