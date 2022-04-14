TRAVA.FINANCE (TRAVA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into TRAVA.FINANCE (TRAVA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

TRAVA.FINANCE (TRAVA) Information TRAVA is the world’s first decentralized marketplace for cross-chain lending. While existing approaches provide only one or a few lending pools with their own parameters such as borrow/supply interest rate, liquidation threshold, Loan-to-Value ratio, or a limited list of exchangeable cryptocurrencies, TRAVA offers a flexible mechanism in which users can create and manage their own lending pools to start a lending business. TRAVA also offers the credit score function based on financial data on-chain analysis as a useful tool that reduces risk and increases profits for all users. Now, we have already deployed our lending pool on BSC and on Fantom network. In the future, we plan to expand our lending platform to other networks: Ethereum, Polygon, Avalanche,... to build up a comprehensive solution for cross-chain lending. Official Website: https://trava.finance/ Whitepaper: https://docs.trava.finance/ Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x0391be54e72f7e001f6bbc331777710b4f2999ef Buy TRAVA Now!

TRAVA.FINANCE (TRAVA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for TRAVA.FINANCE (TRAVA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 401.36K $ 401.36K $ 401.36K Total Supply: $ 5.00B $ 5.00B $ 5.00B Circulating Supply: $ 4.13B $ 4.13B $ 4.13B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 485.50K $ 485.50K $ 485.50K All-Time High: $ 0.03379 $ 0.03379 $ 0.03379 All-Time Low: $ 0.000077126931078042 $ 0.000077126931078042 $ 0.000077126931078042 Current Price: $ 0.0000971 $ 0.0000971 $ 0.0000971 Learn more about TRAVA.FINANCE (TRAVA) price

TRAVA.FINANCE (TRAVA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of TRAVA.FINANCE (TRAVA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of TRAVA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many TRAVA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand TRAVA's tokenomics, explore TRAVA token's live price!

