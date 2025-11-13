TrashCoin (TRASH) Tokenomics Discover key insights into TrashCoin (TRASH), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Market Cap: -- -- -- Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: -- -- -- FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 0.01487 All-Time Low: -- -- -- Current Price: $ 0.001594

TrashCoin (TRASH) Information One man's trash is another's treasure. They saw dirt and $TRASH—beneath it lies gold. $TRASH is about finding treasure where others see trash. Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/5ypxFmuJUTsSkAeKRuRs4xSxkb4vWbjMLT3GY7ckpump

TrashCoin (TRASH) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of TrashCoin (TRASH) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of TRASH tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many TRASH tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand TRASH's tokenomics, explore TRASH token's live price!

