Tradoor (TRADOOR) Technical Analysis Today The Tradoor Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into TRADOOR's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Tradoor's analysis below. Sign Up

Tradoor (TRADOOR) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.6232 -- +1.54% +26.40% +6.73%

Tradoor Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Tradoor across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Neutral Sell 9 Neutral 4 Buy 13 Moving Averages : Neutral Sell 7 Neutral 0 Buy 7 Technical Indicators : Buy Sell 2 Neutral 4 Buy 6 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.6255 0.6254 R2 0.6254 0.6253 R1 0.6253 0.6253 PP 0.6252 0.6252 S1 0.6251 0.6251 S2 0.625 0.6251 S3 0.6249 0.625

Tradoor Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.30M $3.33 M $3.63 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.02M 3-Day Active Buys $0.16 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.18 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.02M 7-Day Active Buys $0.56 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.58 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Tradoor Capital Flow Net Inflow TRADOORUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Tradoor (TRADOOR) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Tradoor price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume TRADOOR / USDT $0.6232 $0.6232 $0.6232 -3.49% 110.66K (USDT) Trade