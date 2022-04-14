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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Tradoor, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Tradoor, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Tradoor (TRADOOR) Technical Analysis Today

Tradoor (TRADOOR) Technical Analysis Today

The Tradoor Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into TRADOOR's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Tradoor's analysis below.

Tradoor (TRADOOR) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.6232--+1.54%+26.40%+6.73%
Know more about Tradoor Price

Tradoor Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Tradoor across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Neutral
Sell 9
Neutral 4
Buy 13
Moving Averages:NeutralSell 7Neutral 0Buy 7
Technical Indicators:BuySell 2Neutral 4Buy 6
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.6255
0.6254
R2
0.6254
0.6253
R1
0.6253
0.6253
PP
0.6252
0.6252
S1
0.6251
0.6251
S2
0.625
0.6251
S3
0.6249
0.625

Tradoor Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.30M
$3.33 M
$3.63 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.02M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.16 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.18 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.02M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.56 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.58 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Tradoor Capital Flow

Net InflowTRADOORUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Tradoor

Trade Tradoor (TRADOOR) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Tradoor price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
TRADOOR/USDT
$0.6232
$0.6232$0.6232
-3.49%
110.66K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

TRADOOR-to-USD Calculator

Amount

TRADOOR
TRADOOR
USD
USD

1 TRADOOR = 0.6232 USD