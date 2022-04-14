OriginTrail (TRAC) Tokenomics Discover key insights into OriginTrail (TRAC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

OriginTrail (TRAC) Information OriginTrail is an ecosystem dedicated to building a sustainable global economy by organizing trusted AI-ready Knowledge Assets. Utilizing its unique Decentralized Knowledge Graph and NeuroWeb blockchain, it delivers AI-powered semantic search to enterprises and individuals worldwide. Official Website: https://origintrail.io/ Whitepaper: https://origintrail.io/ecosystem/whitepaper Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0xaa7a9ca87d3694b5755f213b5d04094b8d0f0a6f Buy TRAC Now!

OriginTrail (TRAC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for OriginTrail (TRAC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 229.20M $ 229.20M $ 229.20M Total Supply: $ 500.00M $ 500.00M $ 500.00M Circulating Supply: $ 500.00M $ 500.00M $ 500.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 229.20M $ 229.20M $ 229.20M All-Time High: $ 0.595 $ 0.595 $ 0.595 All-Time Low: $ 0.00378464362016 $ 0.00378464362016 $ 0.00378464362016 Current Price: $ 0.4584 $ 0.4584 $ 0.4584 Learn more about OriginTrail (TRAC) price

OriginTrail (TRAC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of OriginTrail (TRAC) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of TRAC tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many TRAC tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand TRAC's tokenomics, explore TRAC token's live price!

