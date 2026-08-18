TOWNS (TOWNS) Technical Analysis Today The TOWNS Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into TOWNS's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about TOWNS's analysis below. Sign Up

TOWNS (TOWNS) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.002215 -- -6.35% -1.21% -32.25%

TOWNS Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of TOWNS across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Sell Sell 15 Neutral 2 Buy 9 Moving Averages : Strong Sell Sell 11 Neutral 1 Buy 2 Technical Indicators : Buy Sell 4 Neutral 1 Buy 7 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.002214 0.002214 R2 0.002214 0.002213 R1 0.002213 0.002213 PP 0.002213 0.002213 S1 0.002212 0.002212 S2 0.002212 0.002212 S3 0.002211 0.002212

TOWNS Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.06M $1.53 M $1.59 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.30 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.30 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.05M 7-Day Active Buys $0.65 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.60 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. TOWNS Capital Flow Net Inflow TOWNSUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 -$0.04 M 0.00 2026-08-17 -$0.14 M 0.00 2026-08-16 $0.19 M 0.00 2026-08-15 $0.05 M 0.00 2026-08-14 -$0.02 M 0.00 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade TOWNS (TOWNS) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live TOWNS price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume TOWNS / USDT $0.002215 $0.002215 $0.002215 -3.86% 30.90M (USDT) Trade