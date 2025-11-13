Torum (TORUM) Tokenomics
Torum (TORUM) Information
Torum is a licensed digital asset exchange and Visa-enabled crypto wallet designed for everyday users. As Malaysia's first cryptocurrency e-wallet, Torum enables you to securely trade, store, and spend your digital assets. From everyday spending to long-term holdings, Torum makes crypto simple, accessible and easy as cash.
Torum (TORUM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Torum (TORUM) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of TORUM tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many TORUM tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Torum (TORUM) Price History
Analysing the price history of TORUM helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.
TORUM Price Prediction
Want to know where TORUM might be heading? Our TORUM price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
