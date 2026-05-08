What is the current price of Tokabu?

The live price of Tokabu (TOKABU) is £ GBP. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is Tokabu positioned in the market?

Tokabu currently sits at market rank #9203, supported by a market capitalization of £11394.3746868965760000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of TOKABU?

The circulating supply of TOKABU is 4.2e+17 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of Tokabu?

During the last 24 hours, Tokabu traded within a range of £ (24-hour low) and £ (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is Tokabu from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

Tokabu reached an all-time high of £, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is £. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is TOKABU trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is £--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for Tokabu?

The current price movement of -25.45% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Ethereum Ecosystem. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.