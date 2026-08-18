TOFU Story Price Today

The live TOFU Story (TOFU) price today is ￡ 0.0005485, with a 278.41% change over the past 24 hours. The current TOFU to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.0005485 per TOFU.

TOFU Story currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- TOFU. During the last 24 hours, TOFU traded between ￡ 0.000122 (low) and ￡ 0.0005607 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, TOFU moved +29.69% in the last hour and +6.96% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 1.09M.

TOFU Story (TOFU) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) ￡ 1.09M￡ 1.09M ￡ 1.09M Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 274.25K￡ 274.25K ￡ 274.25K Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 500,000,000 500,000,000 500,000,000 Public Blockchain BSC

The current Market Cap of TOFU Story is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 1.09M. The circulating supply of TOFU is --, with a total supply of 500000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 274.25K.