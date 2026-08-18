Tensor (TNSR) Technical Analysis Today The Tensor Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into TNSR's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Tensor's analysis below. Sign Up

Tensor (TNSR) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.03108 -- -1.90% -2.21% -19.67%

Tensor Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Tensor across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Buy Sell 8 Neutral 2 Buy 16 Moving Averages : Strong Buy Sell 0 Neutral 0 Buy 14 Technical Indicators : Sell Sell 8 Neutral 2 Buy 2 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.03112 0.03111 R2 0.03111 0.03111 R1 0.03111 0.03111 PP 0.0311 0.0311 S1 0.0311 0.0311 S2 0.03109 0.0311 S3 0.03109 0.03109

Tensor Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume 1.21M $5.93 M $4.72 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.02 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.02 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.01M 7-Day Active Buys $0.08 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.09 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Tensor Capital Flow Net Inflow TNSRUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 -$0.03 M 0.03 2026-08-17 -$0.05 M 0.03 2026-08-16 -$0.03 M 0.03 2026-08-15 $0.02 M 0.03 2026-08-14 $0.00 M 0.03 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Tensor (TNSR) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Tensor price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume TNSR / USDT $0.03108 $0.03108 $0.03108 -2.19% 1.86M (USDT) Trade TNSR / USDC $0.03105 $0.03105 $0.03105 -2.32% 1.71M (USDT) Trade