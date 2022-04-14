Toko Token (TKO) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Toko Token (TKO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Toko Token (TKO) Information Tokocrypto was launched in September 2018 and became the first entity registered under Indonesia's Commodities Futures Trading Regulatory Agency (BAPPEBTI) by November of that year. Tokocrypto's latest project, TKO, is the first Indonesian cryptocurrency to offer a unique hybrid token model. Official Website: https://www.tokocrypto.com/ Whitepaper: https://tokocrypto-public.oss-ap-southeast-5.aliyuncs.com/TKO%20White%20paper%20v4%20English%20Version.pdf Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x9f589e3eabe42ebc94a44727b3f3531c0c877809

Toko Token (TKO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Toko Token (TKO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 26.36M $ 26.36M $ 26.36M Total Supply: $ 500.00M $ 500.00M $ 500.00M Circulating Supply: $ 168.67M $ 168.67M $ 168.67M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 78.15M $ 78.15M $ 78.15M All-Time High: $ 1.1962 $ 1.1962 $ 1.1962 All-Time Low: $ 0.11167922761680911 $ 0.11167922761680911 $ 0.11167922761680911 Current Price: $ 0.1563 $ 0.1563 $ 0.1563 Learn more about Toko Token (TKO) price

Toko Token (TKO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Toko Token (TKO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of TKO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many TKO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand TKO's tokenomics, explore TKO token's live price!

