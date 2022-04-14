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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on The Top Floor Boss, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on The Top Floor Boss, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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The Top Floor Boss (TJR) Technical Analysis Today

The Top Floor Boss (TJR) Technical Analysis Today

The The Top Floor Boss Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into TJR's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about The Top Floor Boss's analysis below.

The Top Floor Boss (TJR) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.0001378--+9.19%-35.82%-96.56%
Know more about The Top Floor Boss Price

The Top Floor Boss Capital Flow

Net InflowTJRUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

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Trade The Top Floor Boss (TJR) Markets on MEXC

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Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
TJR/USD1
$0.000138
$0.000138$0.000138
-3.76%
375.82M (USDT)
TJR/USDT
$0.0001378
$0.0001378$0.0001378
-4.03%
396.73M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

TJR-to-USD Calculator

Amount

TJR
TJR
USD
USD

1 TJR = 0.0001377 USD