The Top Floor Boss Price Today

The live The Top Floor Boss (TJR) price today is ￡ 0.0001378, with a 3.97% change over the past 24 hours. The current TJR to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.0001378 per TJR.

The Top Floor Boss currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- TJR. During the last 24 hours, TJR traded between ￡ 0.0001359 (low) and ￡ 0.0001704 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, TJR moved -0.51% in the last hour and +9.19% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 56.81K.

The Top Floor Boss (TJR) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) ￡ 56.81K￡ 56.81K ￡ 56.81K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 137.80K￡ 137.80K ￡ 137.80K Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 999,999,733 999,999,733 999,999,733 Public Blockchain SOL

The current Market Cap of The Top Floor Boss is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 56.81K. The circulating supply of TJR is --, with a total supply of 999999733. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 137.80K.