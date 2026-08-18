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The live The Top Floor Boss price today is 0.0001378 GBP.TJR market cap is -- GBP. Track real-time TJR to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live The Top Floor Boss price today is 0.0001378 GBP.TJR market cap is -- GBP. Track real-time TJR to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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The Top Floor Boss Logo

The Top Floor Boss Price(TJR)

1 TJR to GBP Live Price:

￡0.000100448
￡0.000100448￡0.000100448
-3.97%1D
GBP
The Top Floor Boss (TJR) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 19:26:13 (UTC+8)

The Top Floor Boss Price Today

The live The Top Floor Boss (TJR) price today is ￡ 0.0001378, with a 3.97% change over the past 24 hours. The current TJR to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.0001378 per TJR.

The Top Floor Boss currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- TJR. During the last 24 hours, TJR traded between ￡ 0.0001359 (low) and ￡ 0.0001704 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, TJR moved -0.51% in the last hour and +9.19% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 56.81K.

The Top Floor Boss (TJR) Market Information

--
----

￡ 56.81K
￡ 56.81K￡ 56.81K

￡ 137.80K
￡ 137.80K￡ 137.80K

--
----

999,999,733
999,999,733 999,999,733

SOL

The current Market Cap of The Top Floor Boss is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 56.81K. The circulating supply of TJR is --, with a total supply of 999999733. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 137.80K.

The Top Floor Boss Price History GBP

24-hour price change range:
￡ 0.0001359
￡ 0.0001359￡ 0.0001359
24H Low
￡ 0.0001704
￡ 0.0001704￡ 0.0001704
24H High

￡ 0.0001359
￡ 0.0001359￡ 0.0001359

￡ 0.0001704
￡ 0.0001704￡ 0.0001704

--
----

--
----

-0.51%

-3.96%

+9.19%

+9.19%

The Top Floor Boss (TJR) Price History GBP

Track the price changes of The Top Floor Boss for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (GBP)Change (%)
Today￡ -0.000004153-3.96%
30 Days￡ -0.0000769-35.82%
60 Days￡ -0.0038622-96.56%
90 Days￡ -0.0038622-96.56%
The Top Floor Boss Price Change Today

Today, TJR recorded a change of ￡ -0.000004153 (-3.96%), reflecting its latest market activity.

The Top Floor Boss 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ -0.0000769 (-35.82%), showing the token's short-term performance.

The Top Floor Boss 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, TJR saw a change of ￡ -0.0038622 (-96.56%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

The Top Floor Boss 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ -0.0038622 (-96.56%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of The Top Floor Boss (TJR)?

Check out the The Top Floor Boss Price History page now.

Analysis for The Top Floor Boss

This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate The Top Floor Boss recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.

The Top Floor Boss market trend today: bullish or bearish?

Current overall sentiment in the TJR market: bullish, bullish 60% | bearish 40%;

Indicator DimensionModel ConclusionProportion/ThresholdQuick Take
KDJGolden CrossK > DShort-term momentum warming up, temperature rising.
EMA Group3‑4 Buy40‑60% NeutralMAs mixed between bullish and bearish, direction unclear.
StochRSI20‑80Neutral ZoneNormal pace, no extreme signals.
MACDGolden CrossDIF > DEABullish momentum emerging.
BOLL (20,2)Lower ≤ Price ≤ MiddleBetween lower and middle bandRelatively weak, but not extreme.
RSI (14)Neutral30‑70Within normal range, still has room.
MA Group3‑4 Buy40‑60% NeutralMAs mixed between bullish and bearish, direction unclear.
Pivot PointR1 < Price ≤ R2Between R1‑R2Above central pivot, but not in extreme high-price zone.

TJR_USDT has been trading above the central level of 1.819E-4 on the 4-hour timeframe, with the current price at 1.857E-4 breaking through the R1 resistance level of 1.849E-4. The price is currently within the upward range of the pivot system, indicating a short-term bullish structure. Both the moving average group and the EMA group are signaling a buy setup, while indicator consistency confirms that the current price has effectively held above this critical threshold. The MACD has formed a golden cross, with both the fast and slow lines diverging in the same direction, indicating concentrated upward momentum. The RSI remains in a neutral zone, without reaching overbought extremes, thus preserving room for further upside movement. The KDJ and StochRSI indicators align well with the price action, showing no significant bearish divergence patterns. The Bollinger Bands remain stable, with volatility not exhibiting any unusual spikes, suggesting market sentiment remains rational and aligned with the prevailing trend. In the near term, attention should be focused on the R2 resistance level at 1.882E-4, which is approximately 1.35% above the current price. Below, the first key reference point is the recently broken R1 level at 1.849E-4, located less than 0.5% away from the current price. Should there be a pullback to test the central pivot level of 1.819E-4, this would represent roughly a 2.05% retracement, providing deeper structural support. Additionally, the S1 level at 1.786E-4 and the S2 level at 1.756E-4 serve as more distant defensive levels but are not considered immediate core trading references at this time.

This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.

Price Prediction for The Top Floor Boss

The Top Floor Boss (TJR) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of TJR in 2030 is ￡ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
The Top Floor Boss (TJR) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of The Top Floor Boss could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price The Top Floor Boss will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for TJR price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking The Top Floor Boss Price Prediction.

How to buy & Invest The Top Floor Boss in United Kingdom

Ready to get started with The Top Floor Boss? Buying TJR is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy The Top Floor Boss. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your The Top Floor Boss (TJR) Buying journey.

Step 1

Sign Up for an Account and Complete KYC

First, sign up for an account and complete KYC on MEXC. You can do so on MEXC's official website or the MEXC App using your phone number or email address.
Step 2

Add USDT, USDC, or USDE to Your Wallet

USDT, USDC, and USDE facilitate trading on MEXC. You can buy USDT, USDC, and USDE via bank transfer, OTC, or P2P trading.
Step 3

Head to Spot Trading Page

On the MEXC website, click on Spot at the top bar and search for your preferred tokens.
Step 4

Choose Your Tokens

With over -- tokens available, you can easily buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and trending tokens.
Step 5

Complete Your Purchase

Enter the amount of tokens or the equivalent in your local currency. Click Buy, and The Top Floor Boss will be instantly credited to your wallet.
How to Buy The Top Floor Boss (TJR) Guide

What can you do with The Top Floor Boss

Owning The Top Floor Boss allows you to open more doors in terms of just buying and holding. You can trade BTC across hundreds of markets, earn passive rewards through flexible staking and savings products, or leverage professional trading tools to grow your assets. Whether you are a beginner or professional, experienced investor, MEXC makes it easy to maximise your crypto potential. Below are the top four ways you can make the most of your Bitcoin tokens

  • Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Trade 2,800+ tokens with ultra-low fees.

    Futures Trading

    Futures Trading

    Trade with up to 500x leverage and deep liquidity.

  • MEXC Launchpool

    MEXC Launchpool

    Stake tokens and earn amazing airdrops.

    MEXC Pre-Market

    MEXC Pre-Market

    Buy and sell new tokens before they are officially listed.

Trading with Extremely Low Fees on MEXC

Buying The Top Floor Boss (TJR) on MEXC means more value for your money. As one of the lowest-fee crypto platforms on the market, MEXC helps you reduce costs from your very first trade.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is The Top Floor Boss (TJR)

TJR is a meme coin.

The Top Floor Boss Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of The Top Floor Boss, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About The Top Floor Boss

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 19:26:13 (UTC+8)

The Top Floor Boss (TJR) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about The Top Floor Boss

TJR USDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on TJR with leverage. Explore TJR USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.

Trade The Top Floor Boss (TJR) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live The Top Floor Boss price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
TJR/USD1
￡0.00010074
￡0.00010074￡0.00010074
-3.76%
376.75M (USDT)
TJR/USDT
￡0.000100375
￡0.000100375￡0.000100375
-4.24%
399.43M (USDT)

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

TJR-to-GBP Calculator

Amount

TJR
TJR
GBP
GBP

1 TJR = 0.000100594 GBP