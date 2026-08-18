The Top Floor Boss Price(TJR)
The live The Top Floor Boss (TJR) price today is ￡ 0.0001378, with a 3.97% change over the past 24 hours. The current TJR to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.0001378 per TJR.
The Top Floor Boss currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- TJR. During the last 24 hours, TJR traded between ￡ 0.0001359 (low) and ￡ 0.0001704 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.
In short-term performance, TJR moved -0.51% in the last hour and +9.19% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 56.81K.
SOL
The current Market Cap of The Top Floor Boss is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 56.81K. The circulating supply of TJR is --, with a total supply of 999999733. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 137.80K.
-0.51%
-3.96%
+9.19%
+9.19%
Track the price changes of The Top Floor Boss for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (GBP)
|Change (%)
|Today
|￡ -0.000004153
|-3.96%
|30 Days
|￡ -0.0000769
|-35.82%
|60 Days
|￡ -0.0038622
|-96.56%
|90 Days
|￡ -0.0038622
|-96.56%
Today, TJR recorded a change of ￡ -0.000004153 (-3.96%), reflecting its latest market activity.
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ -0.0000769 (-35.82%), showing the token's short-term performance.
Expanding the view to 60 days, TJR saw a change of ￡ -0.0038622 (-96.56%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ -0.0038622 (-96.56%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of The Top Floor Boss (TJR)?
Check out the The Top Floor Boss Price History page now.
This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate The Top Floor Boss recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.
Current overall sentiment in the TJR market: bullish, bullish 60% | bearish 40%;
|Indicator Dimension
|Model Conclusion
|Proportion/Threshold
|Quick Take
|KDJ
|Golden Cross
|K > D
|Short-term momentum warming up, temperature rising.
|EMA Group
|3‑4 Buy
|40‑60% Neutral
|MAs mixed between bullish and bearish, direction unclear.
|StochRSI
|20‑80
|Neutral Zone
|Normal pace, no extreme signals.
|MACD
|Golden Cross
|DIF > DEA
|Bullish momentum emerging.
|BOLL (20,2)
|Lower ≤ Price ≤ Middle
|Between lower and middle band
|Relatively weak, but not extreme.
|RSI (14)
|Neutral
|30‑70
|Within normal range, still has room.
|MA Group
|3‑4 Buy
|40‑60% Neutral
|MAs mixed between bullish and bearish, direction unclear.
|Pivot Point
|R1 < Price ≤ R2
|Between R1‑R2
|Above central pivot, but not in extreme high-price zone.
TJR_USDT has been trading above the central level of 1.819E-4 on the 4-hour timeframe, with the current price at 1.857E-4 breaking through the R1 resistance level of 1.849E-4. The price is currently within the upward range of the pivot system, indicating a short-term bullish structure. Both the moving average group and the EMA group are signaling a buy setup, while indicator consistency confirms that the current price has effectively held above this critical threshold. The MACD has formed a golden cross, with both the fast and slow lines diverging in the same direction, indicating concentrated upward momentum. The RSI remains in a neutral zone, without reaching overbought extremes, thus preserving room for further upside movement. The KDJ and StochRSI indicators align well with the price action, showing no significant bearish divergence patterns. The Bollinger Bands remain stable, with volatility not exhibiting any unusual spikes, suggesting market sentiment remains rational and aligned with the prevailing trend. In the near term, attention should be focused on the R2 resistance level at 1.882E-4, which is approximately 1.35% above the current price. Below, the first key reference point is the recently broken R1 level at 1.849E-4, located less than 0.5% away from the current price. Should there be a pullback to test the central pivot level of 1.819E-4, this would represent roughly a 2.05% retracement, providing deeper structural support. Additionally, the S1 level at 1.786E-4 and the S2 level at 1.756E-4 serve as more distant defensive levels but are not considered immediate core trading references at this time.
This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.
In 2040, the price of The Top Floor Boss could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.
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For a more in-depth understanding of The Top Floor Boss, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|02-11 14:20:00
|Industry Updates
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|Industry Updates
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|Industry Updates
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