IRON Titanium (TITAN) Tokenomics Discover key insights into IRON Titanium (TITAN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

IRON Titanium (TITAN) Information TITAN is the share and governance token for IronFinance Polygon, also used dynamically as collateral for IRON. The total planned emission is 1 billion tokens over 36 months.On 17 June 2021, Iron Finance experienced the first bank run in the history of crypto. TITAN, their native token, lost almost all its value going to virtually zero after its total supply increased from 1 billion to close to 35 trillion in a matter of hours. The current supply of TITAN is approximately 34,794,935,323,336 TITAN. Official Website: https://www.titandao.finance/ Block Explorer: https://polygonscan.com/token/0xaAa5B9e6c589642f98a1cDA99B9D024B8407285A Buy TITAN Now!

IRON Titanium (TITAN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for IRON Titanium (TITAN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 0.0000033445 $ 0.0000033445 $ 0.0000033445 All-Time Low: $ 0.000000004556478833 $ 0.000000004556478833 $ 0.000000004556478833 Current Price: $ 0.000000008308 $ 0.000000008308 $ 0.000000008308 Learn more about IRON Titanium (TITAN) price

IRON Titanium (TITAN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of IRON Titanium (TITAN) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of TITAN tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many TITAN tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand TITAN's tokenomics, explore TITAN token's live price!

How to Buy TITAN Interested in adding IRON Titanium (TITAN) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy TITAN, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy TITAN on MEXC now!

IRON Titanium (TITAN) Price History Analysing the price history of TITAN helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore TITAN Price History now!

TITAN Price Prediction Want to know where TITAN might be heading? Our TITAN price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See TITAN token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!