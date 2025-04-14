What is Token IN (TIN)

"IN" is a multiplayer online role-playing game with a "match-three" combat system, built on APTOS blockchain technology and NFT technology.Players will have to create each item of equipment themselves, and in the future they will get the chance to exchange these items in the game auction.

What is the price of Token IN (TIN) today? The live price of Token IN (TIN) is 0.003141 USD . What is the market cap of Token IN (TIN)? The current market cap of Token IN is $ 65.26K USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of TIN by its real-time market price of 0.003141 USD . What is the circulating supply of Token IN (TIN)? The current circulating supply of Token IN (TIN) is 20.78M USD . What was the highest price of Token IN (TIN)? As of 2025-04-14 , the highest price of Token IN (TIN) is 0.469999 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Token IN (TIN)? The 24-hour trading volume of Token IN (TIN) is $ 23.31K USD .

