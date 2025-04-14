What is TIA (TIA)

Celestia is a modular blockchain network whose goal is to build a scalable data availability layer, enabling the next generation of scalable blockchain architectures - modular blockchains.

TIA Price Prediction

TIA Price History

How to buy TIA (TIA)

TIA to Local Currencies

People Also Ask: Other Questions About TIA What is the price of TIA (TIA) today? The live price of TIA (TIA) is 2.467 USD . What is the market cap of TIA (TIA)? The current market cap of TIA is $ 1.47B USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of TIA by its real-time market price of 2.467 USD . What is the circulating supply of TIA (TIA)? The current circulating supply of TIA (TIA) is 597.60M USD . What was the highest price of TIA (TIA)? As of 2025-04-15 , the highest price of TIA (TIA) is 21.05 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of TIA (TIA)? The 24-hour trading volume of TIA (TIA) is $ 4.79M USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

