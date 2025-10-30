The live THINK Token price today is 0.00684 USD. Track real-time THINK to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore THINK price trend easily at MEXC now.The live THINK Token price today is 0.00684 USD. Track real-time THINK to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore THINK price trend easily at MEXC now.

THINK Token Logo

THINK Token Price(THINK)

1 THINK to USD Live Price:

$0.00684
-3.11%1D
USD
THINK Token (THINK) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 22:02:01 (UTC+8)

THINK Token (THINK) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00671
24H Low
$ 0.00722
24H High

$ 0.00671
$ 0.00722
$ 0.09159672574773454
$ 0.004525510452854356
+0.14%

-3.11%

+10.67%

+10.67%

THINK Token (THINK) real-time price is $ 0.00684. Over the past 24 hours, THINK traded between a low of $ 0.00671 and a high of $ 0.00722, showing active market volatility. THINK's all-time high price is $ 0.09159672574773454, while its all-time low price is $ 0.004525510452854356.

In terms of short-term performance, THINK has changed by +0.14% over the past hour, -3.11% over 24 hours, and +10.67% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

THINK Token (THINK) Market Information

No.3955

$ 0.00
$ 21.65K
$ 6.84M
0.00
1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000
0.00%

ETH

The current Market Cap of THINK Token is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 21.65K. The circulating supply of THINK is 0.00, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 6.84M.

THINK Token (THINK) Price History USD

Track the price changes of THINK Token for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0002196-3.11%
30 Days$ -0.00288-29.63%
60 Days$ -0.00876-56.16%
90 Days$ -0.00316-31.60%
THINK Token Price Change Today

Today, THINK recorded a change of $ -0.0002196 (-3.11%), reflecting its latest market activity.

THINK Token 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.00288 (-29.63%), showing the token's short-term performance.

THINK Token 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, THINK saw a change of $ -0.00876 (-56.16%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

THINK Token 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.00316 (-31.60%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of THINK Token (THINK)?

Check out the THINK Token Price History page now.

What is THINK Token (THINK)

THINK Token is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your THINK Token investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check THINK staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about THINK Token on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your THINK Token buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

THINK Token Price Prediction (USD)

How much will THINK Token (THINK) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your THINK Token (THINK) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for THINK Token.

Check the THINK Token price prediction now!

THINK Token (THINK) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of THINK Token (THINK) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about THINK token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy THINK Token (THINK)

Looking for how to buy THINK Token? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase THINK Token on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

THINK to Local Currencies

1 THINK Token(THINK) to VND
179.9946
1 THINK Token(THINK) to AUD
A$0.0103968
1 THINK Token(THINK) to GBP
0.0051984
1 THINK Token(THINK) to EUR
0.0058824
1 THINK Token(THINK) to USD
$0.00684
1 THINK Token(THINK) to MYR
RM0.028728
1 THINK Token(THINK) to TRY
0.2871432
1 THINK Token(THINK) to JPY
¥1.05336
1 THINK Token(THINK) to ARS
ARS$9.8134848
1 THINK Token(THINK) to RUB
0.547884
1 THINK Token(THINK) to INR
0.6066396
1 THINK Token(THINK) to IDR
Rp113.9999544
1 THINK Token(THINK) to PHP
0.4030812
1 THINK Token(THINK) to EGP
￡E.0.3229164
1 THINK Token(THINK) to BRL
R$0.0367308
1 THINK Token(THINK) to CAD
C$0.009576
1 THINK Token(THINK) to BDT
0.8362584
1 THINK Token(THINK) to NGN
9.9130068
1 THINK Token(THINK) to COP
$26.5115664
1 THINK Token(THINK) to ZAR
R.0.1184688
1 THINK Token(THINK) to UAH
0.2872116
1 THINK Token(THINK) to TZS
T.Sh.16.847262
1 THINK Token(THINK) to VES
Bs1.49796
1 THINK Token(THINK) to CLP
$6.43644
1 THINK Token(THINK) to PKR
Rs1.9359936
1 THINK Token(THINK) to KZT
3.62862
1 THINK Token(THINK) to THB
฿0.2218896
1 THINK Token(THINK) to TWD
NT$0.2101932
1 THINK Token(THINK) to AED
د.إ0.0251028
1 THINK Token(THINK) to CHF
Fr0.005472
1 THINK Token(THINK) to HKD
HK$0.0530784
1 THINK Token(THINK) to AMD
֏2.6186256
1 THINK Token(THINK) to MAD
.د.م0.0633384
1 THINK Token(THINK) to MXN
$0.126882
1 THINK Token(THINK) to SAR
ريال0.02565
1 THINK Token(THINK) to ETB
Br1.0517868
1 THINK Token(THINK) to KES
KSh0.8839332
1 THINK Token(THINK) to JOD
د.أ0.00484956
1 THINK Token(THINK) to PLN
0.0250344
1 THINK Token(THINK) to RON
лв0.0300276
1 THINK Token(THINK) to SEK
kr0.0645696
1 THINK Token(THINK) to BGN
лв0.0114912
1 THINK Token(THINK) to HUF
Ft2.2991292
1 THINK Token(THINK) to CZK
0.1440504
1 THINK Token(THINK) to KWD
د.ك0.00209304
1 THINK Token(THINK) to ILS
0.02223
1 THINK Token(THINK) to BOB
Bs0.0472644
1 THINK Token(THINK) to AZN
0.011628
1 THINK Token(THINK) to TJS
SM0.062928
1 THINK Token(THINK) to GEL
0.0186048
1 THINK Token(THINK) to AOA
Kz6.2694756
1 THINK Token(THINK) to BHD
.د.ب0.00257184
1 THINK Token(THINK) to BMD
$0.00684
1 THINK Token(THINK) to DKK
kr0.044118
1 THINK Token(THINK) to HNL
L0.179892
1 THINK Token(THINK) to MUR
0.3116988
1 THINK Token(THINK) to NAD
$0.118332
1 THINK Token(THINK) to NOK
kr0.0689472
1 THINK Token(THINK) to NZD
$0.0119016
1 THINK Token(THINK) to PAB
B/.0.00684
1 THINK Token(THINK) to PGK
K0.0287964
1 THINK Token(THINK) to QAR
ر.ق0.0248976
1 THINK Token(THINK) to RSD
дин.0.692892
1 THINK Token(THINK) to UZS
soʻm82.4096196
1 THINK Token(THINK) to ALL
L0.5720292
1 THINK Token(THINK) to ANG
ƒ0.0122436
1 THINK Token(THINK) to AWG
ƒ0.0122436
1 THINK Token(THINK) to BBD
$0.01368
1 THINK Token(THINK) to BAM
KM0.0114912
1 THINK Token(THINK) to BIF
Fr20.17116
1 THINK Token(THINK) to BND
$0.0088236
1 THINK Token(THINK) to BSD
$0.00684
1 THINK Token(THINK) to JMD
$1.0936476
1 THINK Token(THINK) to KHR
27.4698504
1 THINK Token(THINK) to KMF
Fr2.89332
1 THINK Token(THINK) to LAK
148.6956492
1 THINK Token(THINK) to LKR
රු2.0821644
1 THINK Token(THINK) to MDL
L0.1154592
1 THINK Token(THINK) to MGA
Ar30.672612
1 THINK Token(THINK) to MOP
P0.05472
1 THINK Token(THINK) to MVR
0.104652
1 THINK Token(THINK) to MWK
MK11.8749924
1 THINK Token(THINK) to MZN
MT0.4371444
1 THINK Token(THINK) to NPR
रु0.9703224
1 THINK Token(THINK) to PYG
48.50928
1 THINK Token(THINK) to RWF
Fr9.93852
1 THINK Token(THINK) to SBD
$0.0562932
1 THINK Token(THINK) to SCR
0.0946656
1 THINK Token(THINK) to SRD
$0.26505
1 THINK Token(THINK) to SVC
$0.05985
1 THINK Token(THINK) to SZL
L0.118332
1 THINK Token(THINK) to TMT
m0.0240084
1 THINK Token(THINK) to TND
د.ت0.02012328
1 THINK Token(THINK) to TTD
$0.0463068
1 THINK Token(THINK) to UGX
Sh23.83056
1 THINK Token(THINK) to XAF
Fr3.87144
1 THINK Token(THINK) to XCD
$0.018468
1 THINK Token(THINK) to XOF
Fr3.87144
1 THINK Token(THINK) to XPF
Fr0.70452
1 THINK Token(THINK) to BWP
P0.091656
1 THINK Token(THINK) to BZD
$0.0137484
1 THINK Token(THINK) to CVE
$0.648432
1 THINK Token(THINK) to DJF
Fr1.21752
1 THINK Token(THINK) to DOP
$0.4391964
1 THINK Token(THINK) to DZD
د.ج0.888174
1 THINK Token(THINK) to FJD
$0.0155268
1 THINK Token(THINK) to GNF
Fr59.4738
1 THINK Token(THINK) to GTQ
Q0.0523944
1 THINK Token(THINK) to GYD
$1.4318172
1 THINK Token(THINK) to ISK
kr0.84816

THINK Token Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of THINK Token, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official THINK Token Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About THINK Token

How much is THINK Token (THINK) worth today?
The live THINK price in USD is 0.00684 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current THINK to USD price?
The current price of THINK to USD is $ 0.00684. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of THINK Token?
The market cap for THINK is $ 0.00 USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of THINK?
The circulating supply of THINK is 0.00 USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of THINK?
THINK achieved an ATH price of 0.09159672574773454 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of THINK?
THINK saw an ATL price of 0.004525510452854356 USD.
What is the trading volume of THINK?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for THINK is $ 21.65K USD.
Will THINK go higher this year?
THINK might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out THINK price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
THINK Token (THINK) Important Industry Updates

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

